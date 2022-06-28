Waste to Energy (WTE) Market to value USD 70 Bn by 2030, predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry will witness an appreciable momentum owing to burgeoning energy usage across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Shifting focus toward renewable energy along with increasing demand of continuous power supply will favor the business scenario. Stringent government regulations to limit GHG emissions coupled with favorable incentives & reforms for green technologies will positively sway the market dynamics.

Biological technologies utilized in the waste to energy market are anticipated to showcase a substantial surge in demand on account of their economical nature and ease of operations. These technologies, include aerobic, anaerobic, and anoxic treatment, which are environmentally friendly, propelling their global adoption. Cost effectiveness, high organic content removal efficiency, technology advancement and lower impact on the environment are few of the key factors that will drive the WTE business landscape. However, these technologies require a significant amount of time to convert the waste into useful byproducts, restraining their demand over other technologies during the forecast timeframe.

The Asia Pacific waste to energy market will attain 7.4% gains through 2030. Ongoing industrialization in the region together with increasing disposable income will boost the waste generation scenario from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, complementing the technology penetration. Soaring population growth and enduring urbanization in the developing nations will foster the necessity for efficient waste management technology, driving the technological demand by 2030.

For instance, India's population as of June 2022 is around 1.4 billion, which is about 1.9% than the population in 2020. Rising population will influence the waste generation statistics in the country thereby, fueling the demand for effective waste management solutions. Moreover, the rise in population will further enhance the regional electricity, compelling the regulatory bodies to deploy sustainable power generation technologies including WTE.

Some of the key findings of the waste to energy (WTE) market report include:

Positive outlook toward the green technologies will garner the technology espousal during 2022 - 2030.

Introduction of favorable governmental initiatives to promote clean technologies, including biomass production and others, will support the technology penetration.

Increasing waste generation from residential, commercial, and industrial establishments will generate the need for effective waste management solutions.

The key players operating in the waste to energy market include Covanta Holding Corporation, China Everbright Environment, OMNI Conversion Technologies, SUEZ, Veolia, and Wheelabrator Technologies.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.