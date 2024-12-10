Waste-to-Value Pioneer Nexus W2V Secures $140MM Investment & Announces Construction of Flagship RNG Facility in Indiana

The company plans to roll out cost-competitive waste remediation solutions to communities across North America, beginning in Indiana

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus W2V , a leading developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects, announced the closing of an anchor $75 million structured equity commitment from Orion Infrastructure Capital ("OIC"). With additional investment from Nexus Holdings, Khasma Capital , Sterling Bank and Ameris Bank , Nexus W2V has issued notice to proceed with the construction of its flagship facility, the Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex in La Porte, Indiana, which will turn source-separated organics into renewable natural gas (RNG).

"National waste is on the rise, and the legislation around waste management is quickly evolving to drive meaningful change across the industry," said Ben Hubbard, CEO of Nexus Holdings. "Nexus W2V is embracing that change and providing a cost-competitive alternative waste disposal method that's positive for both energy production and the environment."

Nexus W2V focuses on converting organic waste streams into renewable natural gas, compost products and biochar, as exemplified by the Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex. Led by waste and energy industry veterans, the Nexus W2V team boasts decades of combined experience across industrial design and construction, bio-energy development and regenerative agriculture.

"In conjunction with our newly forged capital partnership, Nexus W2V is well prepared to deliver industry-leading projects in the waste-to-value sector across North America, and OIC is excited to play a part in deploying these innovative solutions supporting sustainable landfill diversion and the reduction of associated emissions," said Chris Leary, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Equity at OIC.

Located 70 miles outside Chicago, Nexus W2V's flagship waste-to-RNG facility is expected to process 200 tons of organic waste daily into RNG and coproducts. The RNG will be injected into Northern Indiana's existing pipeline system, enhancing the region's domestically produced renewable energy supply. The Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2026 and bring 35 local jobs to La Porte.

"The Kingsbury Bioenergy Complex will offer the greater Chicago area and western Indiana a long-term solution to their organic waste disposal needs," said Roshan Vani, CEO of Nexus W2V. "It's the first in a series of waste-to-value projects that Nexus W2V has planned nationwide and serves as a blueprint for how we plan to think about the waste-to-value ecosystem."

About Nexus W2V

Nexus W2V is a leading developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects, providing waste remediation to haulers, producers, and utilities across North America. The company's integrated business model offers end-to-end services, including organic waste diversion to RNG, food waste and green waste to compost, wood and agriculture waste to biochar, and full-scale municipal solid waste sorting and recovery systems. To learn more, visit nexusw2v.com .

About OIC

With approximately $5 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC's unique partnership approach – for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs – cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. OIC's target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture. OIC was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors, and former asset owners and industry operators. Across OIC's platform is a team of approximately 45 professionals based in New York, Houston, and London. To learn more, visit oic.com .

About Nexus Holdings

Nexus Holdings is an investment and advisory firm that supports the development and execution of low-carbon infrastructure projects. For over a decade, Nexus has supported the development and execution of more than $35 billion in low-carbon infrastructure projects and collaborated with investment firms to manage more than $1 trillion in assets. The company leverages the offerings of its three wholly owned subsidiaries to provide support and services throughout the lifecycle of low-carbon projects, including Nexus PMG, an infrastructure advisory firm; Pathway Energy, a sustainable aviation fuel producer; and Nexus W2V, a developer of waste-to-value infrastructure projects.

About Khasma Capital

Khasma Capital provides development capital and expertise to teams building sustainable infrastructure projects. As a market leader in funding energy transition and circular economy assets, Khasma Capital's partnership model enables developers to prove their business model, complete development activities, grow their teams and commercialize their technologies. To learn more, visit https://www.khasmacapital.com/ .

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $26.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at amerisbank.com .

