Waste2Nano Launches "Wastewater-Cooled AI" Platform; Seeks U.S. Manufacturing Site and 2026 Pilot Partners

New systems integrate wastewater with AI data-center cooling to reduce freshwater demand, cut sludge liabilities, and unlock advanced nano-materials

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste2Nano LLC, a new U.S. infrastructure and advanced-materials company, today announced the launch of its proprietary Wastewater-Cooled AI platform.

Waste2Nano LLC designs and builds custom modular systems that integrate wastewater infrastructure with AI/data-center cooling and waste mining of wastewater solids into advanced materials. The company's platform is designed to reduce freshwater conflict, lower sludge liabilities, and enable domestic production of high-value advanced materials, to improve economics and scalability.

Waste2Nano illustrative modular AI cooling/ Waste mining

Waste2Nano holds new proprietary IP and is pilot-ready, bringing applied engineering and experience. Waste2Nano's first deployment is planned at 10,000–20,000 m³/day (~5 MGD) capacity, designed to produce a few tons per day of MC/nanocellulose, with portable units engineered to integrate into existing WWTP and data-center infrastructure without disrupting core treatment operations.

Turning two unavoidable realities into one scalable solution

AI is accelerating globally, yet still rely on freshwater or potable supplies that create local friction and permitting risk. In parallel, wastewater utilities face rising cost and scrutiny around biosolids/sludge management, including contaminants such as PFAS and microplastics, and the long-term liabilities associated with disposal or land application.

Waste2Nano's model redesigns these flows:

Raw wastewater (sewage) enables reliable AI cooling via closed-loop heat exchange

Sewage solids become feedstock for MC/NC, high-performance cellulose materials.

Waste heat from data centers supplies process energy, enabling lower-cost materials production and improved plant economics.

Turnkey deployments, plus advisory, education, and conference participation

Cooling-only systems: cooling packages tailored to data-center load), and Integrated cooling + recovery systems: (cooling plus "waste mining").

Waste2Nano also offers advisory services and education for municipalities, developers, and investors, and is available for conference speaking, workshops, and technical briefings.

Statement:

"Any advanced society will mine its waste - and it will use the roughly 50–70 gallons of sewage per person per day we already produce to support critical infrastructure like AI", said Dr. Refael Aharon, CEO of Waste2Nano. "Cooling AI with drinking water makes no sense".

Dr. Aharon added: "By using data-center waste heat, we can lower production costs, reduce sludge volumes, and deliver a scalable, profitable way to cool AI with raw wastewater - any location, any zip code, wherever there is a sewer".

