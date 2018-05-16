WasteExpo's 50th Anniversary Event Wraps Up with Record Attendance

"Our community came together to celebrate the history and success of the solid waste, recycling and organics industry. Our record-breaking event is a testament to the energy and innovation that's been a cornerstone of solid waste, recycling and organics for the past five decades," said Waste360 Vice President, Mark Hickey.

The event brought together education, insights and networking to solid waste, recycling and organics industry professionals. Key event highlights included:

The conference program provided attendees the intelligence and technologies they need to get ahead in waste, recycling and organics.

Spotlight sessions offered the latest news and insights industry professionals need to thrive in today's waste and recycling industry. The sessions focused on: industry trends, technology, a generational panel, food loss, waste and recovery.

A Keynote Spotlight with Jim Fish , CEO, Waste Management where he shared his perspective on where the industry stands, what challenges it faces, and where it is headed.

, CEO, Waste Management where he shared his perspective on where the industry stands, what challenges it faces, and where it is headed. The EREF Annual Charitable Auction where the industry came together to support this worthy cause.

The screening of the film Wasted!: The Story of Food Waste, from Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain shed new light on the problems and solutions around today's food-waste challenges.

An expo hall that included 609 suppliers.

The Food Recovery Forum focused on efforts and solutions to reduce food loss and waste in the U.S., to rescue wholesome food to feed the hungry and to recover inedible food residuals for beneficial reuse.

The Waste360 Investor Summit brought executives and investors together for a day of learning and analysis.

"WASTE EXPO is an experience that EVERYONE in the industry MUST experience. Once you come, you will come every year! If you want to know what is new & coming soon.... THIS IS THE PLACE TO BE!," said Kerri Mead-Bell, President, Anchor Disposal.



The 50th anniversary theme was featured throughout the event. The conference program showcased experts that spoke to the future of the industry as well as the past. Editorial content highlighted "50 years in the making" memories and a story about the first WasteExpo in 1968 and a digital timeline on Waste360.com showed key events from the last 50 years in the waste and recycling industry. A "50 Years in the Making" contest also engaged the audience to share favorite industry memories and first WasteExpo experiences. Additionally, a 50th anniversary welcome reception celebration with a 1960s themed event.

The winners of the third annual Waste360 40 Under 40 awards were also celebrated at a ceremony. The program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 who have made a significant contribution in the waste, recycling and organics industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

To see a video recap of WasteExpo, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UK5TsnW9iRM

The 2019 WasteExpo will take place May 6-9, 2019 in Las Vegas. For additional information, visit www.wasteexpo.com.

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Exhibitions

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Bothwell

Marketing Director

WasteExpo

E: Liz.Bothwell@informa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasteexpos-50th-anniversary-event-wraps-up-with-record-attendance-300649437.html

SOURCE WasteExpo

Related Links

http://www.wasteexpo.com

