WasteLinq Appoints Co-Founder Sean Easton as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteLinq, Inc. ("WasteLinq" or the "Company"), an innovative technology solutions provider for the waste industry, today announced that Sean Easton has been named Chief Executive Officer.

A Co-Founder of WasteLinq, Easton most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, where he helped grow the Company's customer base since inception. In his new role, he will lead WasteLinq as it scales its platform and advances AI-enabled solutions that simplify waste profiling, strengthen compliance workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

Easton brings more than 30 years of experience in the industrial and hazardous waste sector, previously holding senior sales and business development roles at E4 Holdings and Effective Environmental. Since co-founding WasteLinq in 2017, he has played a central role in shaping the Company's commercial strategy and positioning it as a trusted partner to waste generators, service providers, and disposal facilities.

"I am honored to step into the CEO role at WasteLinq," said Easton. "We founded this company to bring simplicity, connectivity, and transparency to a complex industry. I'm proud of what our team has built and excited about the opportunity ahead as we expand our AI-driven capabilities, enabling customers to operate more efficiently and manage compliance with greater confidence."

Under Easton's leadership, WasteLinq will build on its momentum in AI-driven product development. In 2025, the Company expanded capabilities that improve waste profiling, reduce manual effort, accelerate approval cycles, and enhance accuracy across compliance workflows. WasteLinq also advanced AI-supported e-Manifest processes that improve data readiness, reduce submission errors, and streamline reporting to RCRA systems.

In addition, WasteLinq achieved several important milestones in 2025, including recognition as a Top Hazardous Waste Solution provider by Environmental Business Review, attainment of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, and continued investment in a more streamlined product experience for waste generators and treatment, storage, and disposal facilities. WasteLinq remains focused on helping customers modernize environmental services workflows through practical technology solutions that improve efficiency, reduce risk, and support compliance across the waste management lifecycle.

About WasteLinq

WasteLinq provides waste management software that simplifies and standardizes waste tracking, profiling, routing, and reporting. From pickup to disposal, WasteLinq is dedicated to making waste management simple by giving facilities complete control, transparency, and a connected view of their entire waste streams. Learn more at wastelinq.com.

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SOURCE WasteLinq