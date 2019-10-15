WASTELINQ Celebrates Expansion to 14 States

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based WASTELINQ, a leader in waste management technology that enables waste generators and environmental service companies to maximize the business value of responsible waste management strategy and practices, announced the expansion of their operations into 14 states.

In addition to its native Texas, WASTELINQ now supports users in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

In addition to its native Texas, WASTELINQ now supports users in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. WASTELINQ's "service as a software" enables customers to utilize proven solutions that achieve both environmental and financial stewardship, maximizing the business value of responsible waste management strategy.

Chief Financial Officer Ken Odom attributes growing demands for WASTELINQ solutions to the company's deep roots in the environmental services space. "We deliver on our vision by letting the people who have done waste management design the tools that would have allowed them to do their jobs better, the tools they wished they had when they started in the industry," observed Odom. "The result is a set of tools that work the way they're supposed to in the field."

WASTELINQ's experience in the waste industry has been the difference maker in the company's expanded market. Frank Virginia of Denver, CO-based AET Environmental explains the value that WASTELINQ brings to their operations, "The WASTELINQ Enterprise systems gives us the tools we need to run our business efficiently with the flexibility to make changes as necessary. They really understand the business and their customer service has been outstanding."

WASTELINQ sees more geographic expansion in its future. The company recently appointed industry veteran Jackie Losco-Nunez to lead sales and support efforts in the southeast region of the United States. "Jackie brings a wealth of industry experience and a history of cultivating deep partnerships in the environmental services space," said Odom. "She is the perfect example of the type of commitment to customer success that WASTELINQ is relying on and will be a great asset to customers in the critical southeast region."

About WASTELINQ

Founded in 2017, WASTELINQ (an E4 Holdings Company) provides innovative technology solutions designed and tested by waste industry service experts to waste industry customers and service providers. WASTELINQ's "service as a software" enables customers to utilize proven solutions, maximizing the business value of responsible waste management strategy. Additional information can be found at www.WASTELINQ.com.

