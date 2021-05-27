Wastequip Acquires Wastebuilt, Supplier of Replacement Parts, Services and Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wastequip ­– the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment – today announced it has acquired Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions, LLC ("Wastebuilt"), a leading provider of parts, equipment, and services for refuse and specialty fleet applications.

Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Wastebuilt operates 12 facilities in major metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. and has forged a reputation as the premier provider of parts for refuse bodies, chassis, containers, hoses and fittings. Going forward, Wastequip's Go To Parts brand will be discontinued and will operate under the Wastebuilt brand.

Wastebuilt will continue to operate as its own entity, reporting directly to Chris Nicolazzo, who previously served as Wastequip's vice president of operations for tarps and parts and has now been named president of tarps and parts.

The acquisition of Wastebuilt broadens Wastequip's parts catalog, technical support and distribution in key markets across the U.S. The acquisition also allows Wastequip to offer its customers expanded parts coverage from a network of facilities nationwide and across six parts families: refuse bodies, fluid conveyance, containers, chassis, MRO & safety and automated side loader arms. Additional Wastebuilt offerings include a refurbishment program for automated side loader arms. The combination of Wastebuilt's parts catalog, expertise and distribution infrastructure with Wastequip's financial strength, sales and marketing expertise will further bolster Wastequip's market leadership and service and product offering for its customers.

"We are excited to welcome the Wastebuilt team to the Wastequip family of brands," said Marty Bryant, chief executive officer, Wastequip. "The addition of Wastebuilt aligns with our strategy of pairing the industry's top brands – like Galbreath, Amrep, Pioneer and Toter – with an expanded parts catalog and distribution network to provide a one-stop shop for the waste industry. Strengthening our parts offering, along with the continued expansion of our Wastequip WRX service network, provides customers with a single, convenient and reliable source from equipment to parts to service," he added.

About Wastequip

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip's broad range of waste and recycling equipment, trucks, and systems is used to collect, process and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste, and organics. The company's brands include Wastequip, Wastequip WRX, Toter, Galbreath, Pioneer, Mountain Tarp, Amrep, ConFab, ContainerPros and Accurate. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com.

About Wastebuilt

Founded in 2012, Wastebuilt is based in Bolingbrook, IL, and operates 12 branch locations in the US. Wastebuilt represents leading refuse equipment OEMs, plus hundreds of national brands to support the parts and service needs of fleet customers. Wastebuilt offers same-day delivery in 11 metropolitan areas with 1-2 day shipping to most U.S. customers. To learn more or check product availability and pricing, contact Wastebuilt at 855-927-8328 or visit www.wastebuilt.com.

SOURCE Wastequip