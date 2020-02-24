Wastequip to Acquire Waste Container Manufacturer Consolidated Fabricators Corporation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wastequip, the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Consolidated Fabricators Corporation (ConFab), a West Coast waste container manufacturer. Founded in 1974 and based in Van Nuys, California, ConFab operates manufacturing, steel processing and equipment repair facilities in central and southern California, with additional California locations in Sun Valley, Fontana, Galt and Otay Mesa, and a manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico.

Under the terms of the agreement, ConFab will continue to operate as its own entity, with the existing leadership team remaining in place and reporting directly to Wastequip Chief Executive Officer Marty Bryant.

The acquisition of ConFab adds the most respected West Coast container manufacturer to Wastequip's portfolio of brands. A family-owned business started by Al Melideo and now under the leadership of son Mike Melideo, ConFab has established itself as a leading provider of custom waste containers and related equipment specifically designed to suit the unique needs of the California market. Existing Wastequip customers will benefit from access to a suite of products suited to their geographic market, along with additional production facilities to meet demand quickly. Customers will also benefit from container repair services in the Los Angeles area, as well as local parts fabrication.

This acquisition, along with Wastequip's acquisition of Amrep in early 2019, rounds out Wastequip's ability to offer complete nationwide product coverage for waste containers and related equipment.

"ConFab has been one of our top acquisition targets for some time because of the synergies it brings, including the ability to process steel, expand our parts fabrication and add container repair services," said Bryant. "We are impressed by the business that Mike Melideo has built over the years in terms of vertical integration, intimate market knowledge, consistent product quality and outstanding customer support. The addition of ConFab to the Wastequip family will help us strengthen our presence in one of the most densely populated markets in the country."

"Becoming part of the Wastequip family aligns the company we've proudly built over the past four decades with the most respected waste equipment provider in the industry," said Mike Melideo, chief executive officer at ConFab. "This alignment will allow us to take advantage of the strength of the Wastequip brand and leverage additional operational efficiencies to continue serving our customer base."

About Consolidated Fabricators

Consolidated Fabricators (ConFab), a family-owned business employing over 250 people, was founded in 1974 and quickly established itself as the leading manufacturer of waste containers in the California market. Through its vertically integrated approach to manufacturing, ConFab has built a reputation for providing consistent, high-quality waste containers and related equipment backed by outstanding customer service to suit the unique needs of the California market. For more information, please visit www.con-fab.com.

About Wastequip

Wastequip is the leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment, with an international network of manufacturing facilities and the most extensive dealer network in the industry. Wastequip's broad range of waste and recycling equipment, trucks and systems is used to collect, process and transport recyclables, solid waste, liquid waste and organics. The company's brands include Wastequip, Toter, Galbreath, Pioneer, Mountain Tarp, Cusco, Go To Parts, Amrep and Accurate. For more information, visit www.wastequip.com.

SOURCE Wastequip

