WasteVision AI and Lytx Integrate to Bring Operational AI to Waste Haulers Already Running Lytx Safety Technology

Integration layers WasteVision's Service Verification, Overflow Detection, and Contamination Detection on top of Lytx's industry-leading safety platform—extending fleet intelligence from inside the cab to the curb

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteVision AI, the leader in Operational AI for the waste and recycling industry, today announced a production-ready integration with Lytx, the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency. The integration enables waste haulers already using Lytx's proven safety platform to add WasteVision's Operational AI capabilities—Service Verification, Overflow Detection, and Contamination Detection—without replacing or disrupting their existing technology investment.

Lytx has set the industry standard for fleet safety, protecting more than 6.3 million drivers with video safety and telematics that detect harsh braking, distracted driving, following-distance violations, collisions, and other critical safety events. The WasteVision integration represents an industry-leading enhancement to that platform, extending Lytx's intelligence beyond the cab to capture what is happening at every collection stop, inside every hopper, and across every route with WasteVision's Operational AI.

Operational AI: From the Cab to the Curb

WasteVision's Operational AI platform uses proprietary computer vision to analyze images captured during waste collection, delivering three core capabilities that directly impact hauler revenue and operational performance:

Service Verification — The system automatically detects and documents every collection event, matching each pickup to a specific service location and verifying that service was performed. This replaces manual driver reporting with AI-verified evidence of service execution, giving haulers proof-of-service documentation and the ability to identify missed stops in real time.

Overflow Detection — WasteVision's AI identifies overflowing bins at the point of collection and ties each incident to the responsible waste generator by address. Verified overflow events give haulers the documentation needed to assess overflow surcharges and right-size containers—a direct revenue recovery capability that pays for the system many times over.

Contamination Detection — The platform detects unwanted materials—cardboard, plastic, glass, mattresses, yard waste, textiles, and more—in recycling and waste streams. Haulers can identify which generators are contaminating loads, enforce compliance, reduce processing costs, and improve diversion rates with photographic evidence tied to each collection event.

Deep Integration with Lytx's Safety Platform

The Lytx-WasteVision AI integration includes vehicle rosters, fleet identifiers, device assignments, real-time and historical GPS breadcrumbs, and associated dashcam images and video clips.

This means a waste hauler can now see that a Lytx harsh-braking event occurred at a specific service location during a specific collection stop—and view Lytx dash cam footage alongside the WasteVision hopper image in the same interface. WasteVision's peripheral and advanced safety capabilities extend Lytx's in-cab safety coverage to the areas Lytx cameras don't see: the hopper, the curb, and the container itself.

On-demand video retrieval is supported directly from Lytx devices, and all event media is stored in WasteVision's unified media library for operational review, training, and evidence documentation.

"Lytx is the gold standard for fleet safety, and thousands of waste haulers already depend on their platform every day," said Barry Saunders, Co-Founder of WasteVision AI. "Our integration doesn't replace that investment—it amplifies it. We bring Operational AI to the parts of the collection process that safety cameras were never designed to see: overflow conditions, contamination events, and verified proof of service. Together, Lytx and WasteVision give haulers a complete picture from the driver's seat to the waste generator's bin."

"At Lytx, we are committed to advancing safety and operational intelligence for fleets across the waste and recycling industry," said Dave Riordan, Chief Customer Officer at Lytx. "The integration with WasteVision AI represents a significant step forward, allowing our customers to leverage the proven power of Lytx's safety platform alongside WasteVision's innovative operational capabilities."

Customer Adoption

Waste haulers are already running the integrated WasteVision-Lytx platform in production, with vehicles streaming Lytx telematics and safety data into WasteVision's Operational AI workflows daily. Early adopters report that the combination of Lytx's safety intelligence with WasteVision's Operational AI has improved visibility into both driver safety and collection operations, accelerated resolution of service exceptions, and unlocked new revenue from overflow surcharges supported by AI-verified photographic evidence.

Extending Safety Beyond the Cab

While Lytx's platform excels at monitoring road conditions, driver behavior, and in-cab safety events, waste collection presents unique operational hazards that occur outside the cab—at the curb, at the container, and in the hopper. WasteVision's peripheral and advanced safety capabilities address these blind spots by providing visual documentation of conditions at every service stop. When a safety event correlates with an operational exception—for example, a harsh-braking event near an overflowing container that has spilled into the roadway—the integrated platform provides the complete context that neither system could deliver alone.

About WasteVision AI

WasteVision AI is the leading provider of Operational AI for the waste and recycling industry. The company's platform uses proprietary computer vision to automate Service Verification, Overflow Detection, and Contamination Detection during waste collection, enabling haulers to recover revenue, improve compliance, and gain operational visibility across their fleets. WasteVision is camera-agnostic, integrates with all major telematics and camera providers, and serves waste haulers across North America. Learn more at wastevision.ai.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion — helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 6.3 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE WasteVision