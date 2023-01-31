Wastewater treatment service market: Growth opportunities led by Apex Co. LLC. and Aries Chemical Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wastewater treatment service market size is forecasted to increase by USD 22,626.22 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.67%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by stringent environmental regulations, rapid industrialization, and the growing demand for reclaimed water.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (chemical and pharmaceutical, food pulp and paper, oil and gas, metals and mining, and others) and type (design and engineering consultation, building and installation services, operation and process control, and maintenance services).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Chemical and pharmaceutical:

The chemical and pharmaceutical segment was valued at USD 14,088.88 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Biopharmaceutical wastewater has a high amount of antibiotic wastewater, with large variations in quantity, high sulfate concentration, complicated composition, and biological toxicity. Therefore, it is necessary to treat pharmaceutical wastewater, which is expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wastewater treatment service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wastewater treatment service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wastewater treatment service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wastewater treatment service market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wastewater treatment service market vendors

Wastewater Treatment Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,626.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wastewater treatment service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wastewater treatment service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-Users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-Users Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Chemical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical and pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical and pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food pulp and paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Design and engineering consultation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Design and engineering consultation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Design and engineering consultation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Design and engineering consultation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Design and engineering consultation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Building and installation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Building and installation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Building and installation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Building and installation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Building and installation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Operation and process control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Operation and process control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Operation and process control - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Operation and process control - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Operation and process control - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Maintenance services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Maintenance services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Maintenance services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Maintenance services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Maintenance services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aries Chemical Inc.

Exhibit 128: Aries Chemical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Aries Chemical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Aries Chemical Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Cortec Corp.

Exhibit 131: Cortec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cortec Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Cortec Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Ecolab Inc.

Exhibit 134: Ecolab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ecolab Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Ecolab Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Ecolab Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Ecolab Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Exhibit 139: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 140: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key news



Exhibit 142: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Segment focus

12.7 Feralco AB

Exhibit 144: Feralco AB - Overview



Exhibit 145: Feralco AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Feralco AB - Key offerings

12.8 Hydrite Chemical Co.

Exhibit 147: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Hydrite Chemical Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Italmatch Chemicals Spa

Exhibit 150: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Overview



Exhibit 151: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Segment focus

12.10 Solenis LLC

Exhibit 154: Solenis LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Solenis LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Solenis LLC - Key offerings

12.11 SUEZ SA

Exhibit 157: SUEZ SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: SUEZ SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: SUEZ SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: SUEZ SA - Segment focus

12.12 Thermax Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Thermax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Thermax Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Veolia Environment SA

Exhibit 166: Veolia Environment SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus

12.14 WABAG Group

Exhibit 170: WABAG Group - Overview



Exhibit 171: WABAG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: WABAG Group - Key offerings

12.15 WOG Group

Exhibit 173: WOG Group - Overview



Exhibit 174: WOG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: WOG Group - Key offerings

12.16 WSP Global Inc.

Exhibit 176: WSP Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: WSP Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: WSP Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: WSP Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: WSP Global Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Xylem Inc.

Exhibit 181: Xylem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Xylem Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

