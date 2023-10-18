Wastewater Treatment Service Market is to grow by USD 22.62 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for reclaimed water to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wastewater treatment service market is expected to grow by USD 22.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (chemical and pharmaceutical, food pulp and paper, oil and gas, metals, and mining, and others), type (design and engineering consultation, building and installation services, operation and process control, and maintenance services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

The growing demand for reclaimed water is a key factor driving the market growth. Countries have been promoting the use of recycled water because freshwater resources are being depleted due to a rapid increase in demand for drinking water and changing climatic conditions. The rapid population increase is creating a huge demand for consumable water for basic needs. The growing demand for clean water and the growing world population are the main factors determining the demand for wastewater treatment services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the wastewater treatment service market: Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc.

Wastewater Treatment Service Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.81% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Integration of AI and IoT with water treatment infrastructure is a major trend in the market.

Digital technologies are helping to store the necessary data needed for the proper treatment of a plant.

In addition, digitalization is expected to allow a plant to optimize its functioning and reduce the use of chemical treatment.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of wastewater treatment technologies is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The treatment of wastewater is an extremely complex and custom solution, which requires constant maintenance and installation.

In the case of operating costs, up to 50% of total annual expenditure may be accounted for.

Maintenance, staff, energy consumption, and disposal costs shall be included in the operational costs.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the chemical and pharmaceutical segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the rising developments in the pharmaceutical industry, environmental pollution has also increased in the past decade. Owing to the variety of pharmaceutical products, such as biopharmaceuticals and chemical pharmaceuticals, and the difference in their production scales and processes, many kinds of pharmaceutical wastewater are generated.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

