Wastewater Treatment Service Market Records a CAGR of 6.41% | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The report on the wastewater treatment service market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by rapid industrialization leading to an increased demand for wastewater treatment services, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) initiatives, and stringent environmental regulations. However, the high cost of wastewater treatment technologies may hamper the market.

The wastewater treatment service market analysis includes end-user (chemical and pharmaceutical, FPP, oil and gas, metals and mining, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The wastewater treatment service market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

Inc. SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

WOG Group

WSP Global Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Wastewater Treatment Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd., Thermax Ltd., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

