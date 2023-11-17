Wastewater Treatment Services Markets: Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services), End-User (Municipal and Industrial), Industrial End-user (Chemical & Pharma, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

With such stringency maintained at the international level, it is evident that the nations have laid down strict regulations to curb global warming and protect biodiversity. Thus, the improper discharge of wastewater effluents is dealt with the utmost strictness, which can render factories non-compliant.

At the national level, a more accurate observation is the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) of nations. The EPI reflects how nations are managing the treatment of wastewater not only in the domestic and commercial sectors but also in the industrial sector. Through these regulations, nations improve their EPI, thus curbing their carbon footprint globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest wastewater treatment services market, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2022. Rapid industrialization, growing demand from various end-use industries, and increasing government spending are supporting the growth. Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region causing increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and an increase in the pollution levels in China, India, and Japan.

The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for wastewater treatment services in these countries. With increasing urbanization and infrastructure expenditure, the wastewater treatment services market in the Asia Pacific is bound to grow significantly, and it will outpace other countries and regions.

The key players profiled in the report include Veolia Group (France), Xylem Inc. (US), Suez SA (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Pentair (US), WOG Technologies (India), Golder Associates (Canada), and SWA Water Treatment (Australia) among others.

Building & Installation Service is expected to be the second fastest-growing type of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

After planning & design, the actual construction and installation of wastewater treatment equipment is a crucial step in the wastewater treatment process.

Highly skilled and experienced professionals are needed for the proper installation and building of the wastewater treatment plant. Therefore, such services are provided by a highly dedicated team of professionals experienced in this industry.

These services include the construction of various structures for the installation of wastewater treatment equipment and modifications of existing plants. The cost of services differs for different projects, depending on the capacity of the plant or equipment to be installed, country or regional labor costs, and other costs.

Municipal accounted for the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, in 2022.

The municipal segment accounted for the larger share of 57.4% of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2020, in terms of value.

The larger share can be attributed to the growing use of wastewater treatment services by various municipal organizations owing to the increase in population and the increase in the quantity of wastewater generated. Treating the wastewater to a water quality, where the water can be reused, increases the potential of cost recovery in the Asia Pacific, which will require new approaches for wastewater collection and management. It is expected to drive the wastewater treatment services market.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Related to Wastewater to Boost Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period
  • China and Operations & Process Control Accounted for Largest Market Shares in 2022
  • Operations & Process Control Led Market in 2022
  • India to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

  • Tfr Technology for Wastewater Treatment
  • Lagoon Coarse Bubble Aeration

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Stringent Environmental Regulations
  • Initiatives for Zero Liquid Discharge
  • Growth of the Global Manufacturing Industry

Restraints

  • High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Opportunities

  • Sustainable Approach Through Reduce-Recycle-Reuse
  • Curbing Risk of Environmental Noncompliance
  • Adoption of Green Technologies

Challenges

  • Lack of Techno-Commercial Awareness

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Chemical and Equipment Manufacturers
  • Wastewater Treatment Services
  • End-Use Industries
  • Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
  • Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
  • Buying Criteria

Technology Analysis

  • Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
  • Ecosystem Mapping

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Veolia
  • Xylem
  • Suez
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Thermax Limited
  • Solenis
  • Pentair
  • Wog Technologies
  • Golder Associates
  • Swa Water Australia

Other Players

  • Terrapure Environmental
  • Aries Chemical, Inc.
  • Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.
  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  • Buckman
  • Va Tech Wabag Ltd.
  • Feralco Ab
  • Canadian Water Technologies, Ltd.
  • Innospec
  • Bauminas Quimica
  • Hydrite Chemical
  • Aquatech International LLC
  • Cortec Corporation
  • Dorf Ketal Chemicals
  • Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

