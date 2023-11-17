Wastewater Treatment Services Markets: Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type (Designing and Engineering Consulting, Building and Installation Services), End-User (Municipal and Industrial), Industrial End-user (Chemical & Pharma, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

With such stringency maintained at the international level, it is evident that the nations have laid down strict regulations to curb global warming and protect biodiversity. Thus, the improper discharge of wastewater effluents is dealt with the utmost strictness, which can render factories non-compliant.

At the national level, a more accurate observation is the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) of nations. The EPI reflects how nations are managing the treatment of wastewater not only in the domestic and commercial sectors but also in the industrial sector. Through these regulations, nations improve their EPI, thus curbing their carbon footprint globally.

Asia Pacific is the largest wastewater treatment services market, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2022. Rapid industrialization, growing demand from various end-use industries, and increasing government spending are supporting the growth. Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region causing increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and an increase in the pollution levels in China, India, and Japan.

The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for wastewater treatment services in these countries. With increasing urbanization and infrastructure expenditure, the wastewater treatment services market in the Asia Pacific is bound to grow significantly, and it will outpace other countries and regions.

The key players profiled in the report include Veolia Group (France), Xylem Inc. (US), Suez SA (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Pentair (US), WOG Technologies (India), Golder Associates (Canada), and SWA Water Treatment (Australia) among others.

Building & Installation Service is expected to be the second fastest-growing type of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

After planning & design, the actual construction and installation of wastewater treatment equipment is a crucial step in the wastewater treatment process.

Highly skilled and experienced professionals are needed for the proper installation and building of the wastewater treatment plant. Therefore, such services are provided by a highly dedicated team of professionals experienced in this industry.

These services include the construction of various structures for the installation of wastewater treatment equipment and modifications of existing plants. The cost of services differs for different projects, depending on the capacity of the plant or equipment to be installed, country or regional labor costs, and other costs.

Municipal accounted for the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, in 2022.

The larger share can be attributed to the growing use of wastewater treatment services by various municipal organizations owing to the increase in population and the increase in the quantity of wastewater generated. Treating the wastewater to a water quality, where the water can be reused, increases the potential of cost recovery in the Asia Pacific, which will require new approaches for wastewater collection and management. It is expected to drive the wastewater treatment services market.

Premium Insights

Increasing Awareness About Environmental Concerns Related to Wastewater to Boost Market

Asia-Pacific to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

India to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Tfr Technology for Wastewater Treatment

Lagoon Coarse Bubble Aeration

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Initiatives for Zero Liquid Discharge

Growth of the Global Manufacturing Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Opportunities

Sustainable Approach Through Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

Curbing Risk of Environmental Noncompliance

Adoption of Green Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Techno-Commercial Awareness

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Chemical and Equipment Manufacturers

Wastewater Treatment Services

End-Use Industries

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Technology Analysis

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Mapping

Company Profiles

Key Players

Veolia

Xylem

Suez

Ecolab Inc.

Thermax Limited

Solenis

Pentair

Wog Technologies

Golder Associates

Swa Water Australia

Other Players

Terrapure Environmental

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Buckman

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.

Feralco Ab

Canadian Water Technologies, Ltd.

Innospec

Bauminas Quimica

Hydrite Chemical

Aquatech International LLC

Cortec Corporation

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

