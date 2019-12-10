Wastewater Treatment Systems, Worldwide Market Analysis, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment System Market By Type of Waste (Municipal Waste and Industrial Waste), and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generation of wastewater has increased globally mainly due to urbanization and industrialization. The scarcity of pure water in areas including refineries, manufacturing plants, and power plants is driving the deployment of wastewater treatment plants. The report includes the revenue generated from the systems used for treating wastewater.

Global wastewater treatment system market is expected to cross $15 billion by the end of 2025 and is driven by the stringent laws enacted by governments across the world for environment preservation. The number of small and medium sized business units that are installing wastewater treatment systems have increased due to the stringent government laws.



Advancements in water treatment methods are driving the global wastewater treatment system market, especially for membrane-based water treatment methods. A huge R&D is involved in developing efficient membranes across the world, including carbon nanotube-based membranes and biomimetic membranes.



Wastewater treatment plants are expensive to setup and maintain. This acts as one of the major obstacles hampering the adoption of wastewater treatment system and is a major challenge for small businesses that have budget constraints.



Based on the type of waste the market is segmented into municipal waste and industrial waste. Industrial waste generated from factories and industries accounted for a major share of the wastewater generated. One of the major factors driving industrial waste is rapid industrialization. The amount of industrial waste generated from industries including food and beverage industry, paper and pulp industry, poultry industry, construction industry and mining constitutes a large percentage of industrial waste generated.



Primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatment processes are the major steps involved in wastewater treatment involves several steps and there are several other smaller processes which makes water ready for these water treatment processes.



The global wastewater treatment system market is segmented into Europe, North America, MEA, APAC, and, Latin America based on the geography with APAC being one of the fastest growing market. Major growth is also witnessed across several APAC countries including China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India.



Global wastewater treatment system market is mainly dominated by companies including Veolia Water Technologies, LiqTech, SERECO, Real Water Tech, Marcuras, Evoqua Water Technologies, Smith & Loveless, Franklin Miller, DMP Corporation, and Xylem. Other prominent players in the market include AVANTech, Chlorine Specialties, BNKO Environmental Technology, METAWATER, Aerzen, Suez, and MBR Technologies.



The market is witnessing several cases of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2019, LiqTech International acquired BS Plastic, a plastics manufacturer based in Denmark for in-sourcing some components of its ceramic silicon carbide water filtration systems.



Research Benefits



According to research, the global wastewater treatment system market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The aim of global wastewater treatment system market report is to define, analyze, and forecast the global wastewater treatment system market based on segments, which include type of waste and region. In addition, the global wastewater treatment system market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.



Report Scope

The report, global wastewater treatment system comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing Number of Industries Under Pollution Control Board Purview

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Limited Concentration on Environmental Betterment

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing Adoption of Zero Discharge Technologies

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Wastewater Treatment System Market, By Type of Waste

5.1 Overview

5.2 Municipal Waste

5.3 Industrial Waste



6 Global Wastewater Treatment System Market, By Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 MEA

6.4 Europe

6.5 APAC

6.6 Latin America



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitor Analysis

7.2 Product/Offerings

7.3 Market Developments

7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

7.3.2 Expansions

7.3.3 Business Restructuring



8 Vendors Profile

8.1 Suez

8.1.1 Analyst Opinion

8.1.2 Business Analysis

8.2 LiqTech

8.3 SERECO

8.4 Real Water Tech

8.5 Marcuras

8.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

8.7 Smith & Loveless

8.8 Franklin Miller

8.9 DMP Corporation

8.10 Xylem

8.11 AVANTech

8.12 Chlorine Specialties

8.13 BNKO Environmental Technology

8.14 METAWATER

8.15 Aerzen

8.16 MBR Technologies



