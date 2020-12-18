WasteWizer Uses IoT Remote-Container Monitoring to Create Efficiencies, Improve Profitability in the Waste Industry

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteWizer Technologies announced today its patent-pending, remote-container monitoring system that uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to actively measure the weight of material in any roll-off waste, scrap or recycling container in real time and then transmit that data to waste haulers and their customers. The solution creates efficiencies to improve profitability for waste-container businesses while giving customers peace of mind by allowing them to keep up with costs.

According to IBISWorld, the value of the U.S. waste collection services is $53 billion and is expected to continue to grow.

Prototypes of the WasteWizer technology will be pilot tested by Peachtree Waste and Redbox+, with plans to conduct a wider field trial in the Atlanta area in the coming weeks.

"Our IoT-driven technology has the potential to dramatically change the waste-management industry, which traditionally doesn't measure weight until containers reach the landfill," said Mark Lucas, co-founder of WasteWizer. "For waste haulers, that can mean lost fuel and manpower when transporting underloaded containers, damage to equipment when transporting overloaded containers, as well as containers sitting idle at job sites for days or weeks, reducing their availability to others. With WasteWizer, haulers can easily determine the containers' weight and fullness level remotely so they can optimize inventory and operations, and send the right truck every time."

Lucas explained that customers of waste-container businesses are charged according to the waste's weight—something they don't know until it reaches the landfill. WasteWizer eliminates that cost uncertainty since weight data is shared with both parties in real time.

A product of Georgia Tech's Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), WasteWizer also completed the university's Create-X Startup Launch program and was selected as a showcase presenter for this year's Venture Atlanta, the largest investor showcase in the Southeast. Additionally, WasteWizer competed as a semifinalist in Atlanta Startup Battle 2020. Only 12 out of 400 companies were selected as semifinalists for this year's event.

"I am very excited and intrigued about the opportunity to be one of the first to try this new technology," said Ben Barone, owner of Redbox+ of North Atlanta, a construction dumpster rental company that will be one of the pilot testers of the WasteWizer technology. "I believe it has real potential to improve operational efficiency and customer service for Redbox+ and our customers."

The WasteWizer weight-sensor technology is highly accurate and extremely durable for harsh dumpster environments, and will ultimately be available in both permanently affixed and portable versions. To watch a short video about the WasteWizer solution, go here. Companies interested in being considered for the upcoming customer trial should email [email protected].

About WasteWizer Technologies

WasteWizer's roll-off container weight-monitoring solutions improve container turnover, prevent overweight loads, and improve customer service. The company's patent-pending, IoT weight-sensor technology creates efficiencies for waste-container businesses while giving their customers peace of mind by always knowing how much they will pay. Founded in 2019, WasteWizer is a Georgia Tech Create-X Startup Launch and ATDC Accelerate Company. For more information about WasteWizer, visit their website or follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook.

