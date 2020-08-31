WAT Medical Enterprise Contributes to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, founded in 1941, is a globally-recognized oncology hospital. It is one of the three early comprehensive cancer treatment centers designated by the National Cancer Action Plan of the United States in 1971, and one of the 39 comprehensive cancer treatment centers designated by the Oncology Medical Association in 2020. With more than 79,000 cancer patients treated annually, and more than 11,000 patients participating in clinical trials, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is a world-class medical facility on the frontier of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research.

WAT Medical Enterprise is a company which focuses on the development of precise, wearable and smart medical technologies. With a motivated team, leading in the field of medical research and development, efficient and personalized medical services are being provided for individuals worldwide.

EmeTerm is a wearable physiotherapy device designed to treat nausea and vomiting. It can be used for carsickness, seasickness and pregnancy vomiting. The product has been certified by FDA, CE, HC, TGA, CFDA and Israel, and have been sold in more than 30 countries and cruise channels in the U.S.-Caribbean region.

EmeTerm was awarded the Hanover iF Industrial Design Award for its superior usability design and intuitive operating interface. Since 2017, EmeTerm's presence on Amazon has been well-received by customers in North America and Europe, and currently ranks top in sales of non-pharmaceutical antiemetic products.

