WAT Medical Sponsors American Headache Society 2024 Scottsdale Headache Symposium

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise proudly sponsored the 2024 Scottsdale Headache Symposium, organized by the American Headache Society from November 14-17 in Scottsdale, AZ. This annual event brought together a multidisciplinary audience of neurologists, general practitioners, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, psychologists, and other healthcare providers. The symposium featured diverse educational formats, including lectures, case studies, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations, offering cutting-edge insights into headache diagnosis and treatment.

One of the highlights of the event was the HeadaTerm 2, a newly developed neuromodulation device that garnered significant attention for its innovative design, ease of use, and competitive pricing. HeadaTerm 2 utilizes external trigeminal nerve stimulation and is FDA-cleared for the preventive treatment of migraines. Clinical studies indicate that it can be up to 35% more effective than oral NSAIDs in managing acute migraine episodes, underscoring its potential to transform headache care.

Additionally, WAT Medical showcased EmeTerm, an FDA-cleared anti-nausea wristband designed to alleviate nausea and vomiting often associated with migraines. The drug-free wristband, highly rated by consumers and clinicians, is a top-selling product on Amazon and widely endorsed by medical professionals across North America.

By collaborating with influential organizations such as the American Headache Society and the American Migraine Foundation, WAT Medical continues its commitment to advancing migraine treatment through groundbreaking neuromodulation technologies, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and improve quality of life.

