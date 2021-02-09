WAT Medical's Co-Founder receives UC Berkeley's 2021 Student Innovator Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Co-Founder, Peter Ji, has received UC Berkeley's 2021 Student Innovator Award

The Berkeley Student Innovator Award is an annual school-wide competition sponsored by VSP through Jobson's Rick Bay Foundation for Excellence in Eyecare Education. Concepts could include clinical eye care, research, practice management, optometric education, health care policy, community education, and technology. Peter Ji's project, "Auto Trial Lens Demo", was selected as the most creative, innovative, and feasible idea that was proposed among the finalists.

The auto trial lens demo would automatically assemble the trial lenses onto the trial frame, improving both the accuracy and efficiency of the demonstration. Patients would be able to experience their new prescription through a trial frame that much more closely resembles a real pair of glasses, without the bulky knobs and other uncomfortable apparatuses. Auto trial lens demo has the potential to further advance the landscape of innovative optometric technology and transform the perception of optometry in the eyes of patients, industry professionals, and other healthcare providers.

Peter Ji Co-Founded WAT Medical Enterprise in 2016, and is currently a Doctor of Optometry student at University of California, Berkeley. As a member of the North American Neuromodulation Society and The Optical Society, Peter seeks to combine his background in innovative technologies and his clinical training to provide unique solutions to contemporary healthcare challenges.

As the Co-Founder of WAT Medical Enterprise, Peter has led numerous projects involving innovative medical technologies. Successfully developing award-winning wearable devices including EmeTerm the anti-nausea wristband, and HeadaTerm the anti-migraine head patch. Turning traditional TENS technology into smart, user-friendly, and effective solutions to common health conditions, both devices have received clearance by the FDA, CE, Health Canada, and other federal health agencies around the world.

Since early 2020, Peter has led his team in the development of a new smart device designed to combat the obesity epidemic, the ObeEnd. Combining neuromodulation technology with that of a fitness wristband, ObeEnd aims to use a closed-loop feedback system to collect each user's individual data and provide high-precision personalized feedback via targeted electrical stimulation. ObeEnd would help users control calorie-intake and increase exercise endurance, leading to a healthier lifestyle. The device has completed its initial development phase and is ready to be commercialized in the months to come.

Motivated to use technological innovation to complete the gaps left by existing products on the market, Peter and his team constantly review the landscape of self-care medical devices while aiming to provide unique solutions to various healthcare challenges. EmeTerm 2.0 and HeadaTerm 2.0 are currently under development, and will combine big data and AI technology to create treatments of higher accuracy and precision than ever before.

Peter looks forward to the future projects he and his team at WAT Medical plan to initiate. Current plans involve expanding their collaboration with more outstanding partners to achieve greater success in the realm of healthcare innovation and to improve the lives of many more people.

