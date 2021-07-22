Watch All Serie C Games Live On 196 Sports For 2021-22 Season

ROME, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering how to watch Serie C matches for the 2021-22 season? The wait is over!

196 Sports is proud to announce to Lega Pro fans residing outside of Italy that it is offering live access to all 1,100-plus matches from each of the 60 teams competing in Serie C this season. Full season subscription packages are now available at www.196Sports.com, with a discounted rate of $54.99 for fans who subscribe before August 31st.

By subscribing to 196 Sports, fans across the world will be able to access live streaming video broadcasts of all Serie C matches. Serie C has never been so exciting before, with action-packed games from legendary Italian football clubs such as Avellino, Bari, Catania, Foggia, Palermo, Pescara, Triestina, as well as 36-time Serie A Scudetto winners Juventus' under 23 squad.

All 196 Sports subscribers will receive full-season access to exclusive content including:

Live video broadcasts of every Serie C game in high-quality.

Pre and post-match highlights.

On-demand replays of all Serie C games.

Interviews with players and coaches from their favorite Serie C clubs.

News and updates from Lega Pro .

Live streaming of all Serie C playoff and championship matches.

196 Sports has partnered exclusively with Italian football legend Beppe Signori to offer this to the millions of Lega Pro fans residing outside of Italy.

"True football is played in Lega Pro," said Italian football legend Beppe Signori. "Thanks to the 196 Sports app, millions of Serie C fans who reside outside of Italy will finally be able to watch their favorite team and catch every minute of action in Serie C this season."

196 Sports is available to all fans residing outside of Italy. Games are viewable on iOS and Android, as well as on Smart TV and Cibor TV devices.

Subscription packages are available at the following prices. Full season packages are payable in 10 monthly payments throughout the season:

$54.99 until August 31 st , 2021 (full season package).

$7.99 per month beginning on September 1 st, 2021 (monthly package).

Click here to sign-up and watch all Serie C matches for the upcoming season!

ABOUT 196 SPORTS:

196 Sports is a brand-new streaming video platform available on iOS and Android, as well as on Smart TV devices. 196 Sports is the main streaming provider for Lega Pro ("Serie C") matches across the world in all markets outside of Italy. With 196 Sports' platform, customers in every country outside of Italy can enjoy access to all of Lega Pro's 1,100-plus matches throughout the season as well as pre and post-game content, player and coach interviews and match highlights. All content is available in high-quality, providing customers with an enjoyable experience, enabling them to follow any of their favorite Lega Pro clubs from any country in the world. For more information, visit www.196Sports.com.

