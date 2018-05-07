Watch, Clock and Measuring Device Manufacturing: Global Markets Through 2022

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

Summary

Global watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for smart watches and luxury watches.There is mounting pressure on watch, clock and measuring device manufacturers to offer cost effective smart watches with advanced features.



At the same time, emerging markets growth, urbanization, rising population, rising disposable income globally is driving the demand for watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing market. The market for watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED billion by 2020.



The market for watch, clock and measuring device manufacturing is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., and others. Measuring devices accounted for the largest share of the market for watch, clock and measuring devices in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from measuring devices which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for watch, clock and measuring devices accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by North America and Western Europe.



Going forward, Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the watch, clock and measuring devices market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by North America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the watch, clock and measuring devices market. India and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as shortage of skilled labor, decreasing public investments in scientific research and rising trade protectionism.



