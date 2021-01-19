Watch Communications and BEC Technologies Partner to Expand Rural Internet Access

BEC is an excellent partner and we are looking forward to growing our success together... Tweet this

Watch Communication is actively deploying the BEC RidgeWave® 6900R21, the industry's first Part 96 authorized category B CPE-CBSD. The OnGo™ certified 6900R21 supports LTE CAT 12 delivering downlink data rates up to 430 Mbps with carrier aggregation up to 3 CA DL / 2CA uplink and 4x4 MIMO advanced antenna technology.

"We are extremely pleased with the quality and performance of the BEC 6900R21 CPE," said Chris Daniels, CEO of Watch Communications. "This radio has enabled us to deliver highly-reliable services to our customers over impressive distances from our cell sites. BEC is an excellent partner and we are looking forward to growing our success together today in 4G and 5G as our network evolves."

"BEC is excited to contribute to the success of Watch Communications FWA service offering," said Andy Germano, VP of Business Development. "We look forward as their network evolves to 5G NR in the near future, which delivers even greater performance, efficiency, and capacity."

BEC CBRS solutions combine innovative hardware, software, and cloud-managed services with embedded SAS Domain Proxy that offer deployment flexibility, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Purpose-built for performance and reliability, the solutions are Part 96 Authorized and OnGo™ certified to ensure interoperability for multi-vendor, large-scale deployments.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

