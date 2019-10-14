Watch Communications chooses Ericsson to build rural FWA services in the Midwest

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Communications has entered into a partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as a part of its USD 53 million project with the Connect America Fund II to deliver increased internet connectivity to rural communities in Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.

This partnership, which is the first between Ericsson and Watch, is set to provide rural customers with best-in-class broadband solutions leveraging Ericsson's products and services. Watch will use Ericsson's Radio System hardware and software to build their fixed wireless access (FWA) network in areas where Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and licensed spectrum will be used. Watch will have access to Ericsson 4x4 and 64x64 Massive MIMO solutions that offer higher system capacity and reliability compared to competing LTE solutions. Ericsson will also provide network management and CBRS solutions, and the network can be smoothly evolved to 5G in the near future.

Chris Daniels, President and Chief Executive Officer of Watch Communications, says: "Watch is an example of how a rural internet service provider can leverage best-in-class solutions from Ericsson in the delivery of robust broadband services at a level equal to the national players."

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, says: "Ericsson is pleased to work closely with Watch to narrow the connectivity gap in rural America. This is the mission of our team, and we look forward to becoming a strong partner and evolving the relationship in the future."

Watch started offering FWA to help close the digital divide for Americans living in rural areas of Ohio. Their work began 15 years ago and has since expanded into Indiana and Illinois.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Find out more about Ericsson Small Cell Solutions for Citizen's Broadcast Radio Service (CBRS)

Find out more about why Fixed Access Wireless makes sense

Find out more about Ericsson Massive MIMO solutions

Find out more about Ericsson 5G .

Find out more about Ericsson's 5G partnerships .

Find out more about Ericsson 5G use case trials .

Find out more about Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

MORE INFORMATION AT:

News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Jannie Tong for Ericsson

jannie.tong@ericsson.com

+1-214-415-0815

Lindsey Gardner, Watch Communications Media Requests

+1-419-999-2824

media@watchcomm.net

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets.

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

https://www.ericsson.com

