Watch Duty and California State Parks Partner to Enhance Prescribed Fire Awareness

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Duty, the leading wildfire information app, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with California State Parks aimed at improving wildfire safety and communication across the state. As part of this partnership, California State Parks will now be posting directly on the Watch Duty platform, providing valuable updates about prescribed fires throughout the parks system.

This collaboration comes at a critical time as California faces increasing wildfire risks. By leveraging the reach and capabilities of Watch Duty, California State Parks will be able to disseminate important information to not only residents of the surrounding areas but also the fire services and first responders.

"We are excited to partner with California State Parks to enhance wildfire safety for our communities," said John Mills, CEO of Watch Duty. "This collaboration allows us to work with more fire practitioners who are putting good fire on the ground and let residents know there is nothing to worry about when they smell smoke."

This partnership comes on the heels of Watch Duty's earlier announcement in April that Fire Forward, the leading burn bosses in California, are also posting directly on Watch Duty to help keep our communities informed. In addition, Watch Duty has already partnered with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to become the leader in real-time prescribed fire information.

The integration of California State Parks' postings on Watch Duty is now live and available to users of the app.

About Watch Duty

Watch Duty is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing real-time wildfire information and alerts to help communities make informed decisions during wildfire events. The Watch Duty app is powered by a network of volunteers, including firefighters and first responders, who monitor radio scanners and send up-to-the-minute information directly to users' phones.

