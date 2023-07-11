Watch Duty Expands Wildfire Tracking Services with Membership Program

News provided by

Watch Duty

11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

The popular app for real-time tracking of wildfires adds new features that provide additional insights into firefighting efforts

HEALDSBURG, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Duty, the only app that provides real-time wildfire information, has launched a non-profit member program providing the most requested features for only $25 a year.

Users who become members will receive three powerful new features that will further enhance situational awareness during wildfire season:

Continue Reading
Introducing Watch Duty firefighting aircraft tracker
Introducing Watch Duty firefighting aircraft tracker

  • Tanker Tracker. Provides real-time flight tracking of all airborne firefighting equipment. 
  • Saved Locations. Members can save critical locations like their home, work, or school.
  • Unlimited Counties. Subscribe to an unlimited number of counties (currently limited to four).

This enhanced suite of services complements the free-of-charge Watch Duty app, which will continue to deliver best-in-class, real-time wildfire information throughout the Western United States.

"Watch Duty's foremost mission is to serve people living in the growing number of areas impacted by wildfires by providing them with critical, timely information when they need it most," said John Mills, co-founder, and CEO of Watch Duty. "Nothing about that approach is changing, nor will it ever. Membership dues will ensure the core alerting service of Watch Duty will always be free to all and devoid of advertising."

Users can join Watch Duty's Member Benefits program by downloading the app and clicking "Become a member."

As a nonprofit, Watch Duty will ensure 100% of revenue generated from its membership program goes directly to supporting the platform's ongoing maintenance and expansion to additional areas.

ABOUT WATCH DUTY
Watch Duty, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, provides real-time wildfire information for making informed decisions when seconds count. Our service is powered by real people – firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders – who monitor radio scanners 24/7 and send up-to-the-minute information to your phone. It's free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at watchduty.org.

SOURCE Watch Duty

Also from this source

Watch Duty Launches Across Western U.S. to Provide Real-Time Wildfire Tracker and Alert System for Local Residents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.