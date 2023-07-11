Watch Duty Expands Wildfire Tracking Services with Membership Program

The popular app for real-time tracking of wildfires adds new features that provide additional insights into firefighting efforts

HEALDSBURG, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Duty, the only app that provides real-time wildfire information, has launched a non-profit member program providing the most requested features for only $25 a year.

Users who become members will receive three powerful new features that will further enhance situational awareness during wildfire season:

Introducing Watch Duty firefighting aircraft tracker

Tanker Tracker. Provides real-time flight tracking of all airborne firefighting equipment.

Provides real-time flight tracking of all airborne firefighting equipment. Saved Locations. Members can save critical locations like their home, work, or school.

Members can save critical locations like their home, work, or school. Unlimited Counties. Subscribe to an unlimited number of counties (currently limited to four).

This enhanced suite of services complements the free-of-charge Watch Duty app, which will continue to deliver best-in-class, real-time wildfire information throughout the Western United States.

"Watch Duty's foremost mission is to serve people living in the growing number of areas impacted by wildfires by providing them with critical, timely information when they need it most," said John Mills, co-founder, and CEO of Watch Duty. "Nothing about that approach is changing, nor will it ever. Membership dues will ensure the core alerting service of Watch Duty will always be free to all and devoid of advertising."

Users can join Watch Duty's Member Benefits program by downloading the app and clicking "Become a member."

As a nonprofit, Watch Duty will ensure 100% of revenue generated from its membership program goes directly to supporting the platform's ongoing maintenance and expansion to additional areas.

ABOUT WATCH DUTY

Watch Duty, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, provides real-time wildfire information for making informed decisions when seconds count. Our service is powered by real people – firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders – who monitor radio scanners 24/7 and send up-to-the-minute information to your phone. It's free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at watchduty.org.

