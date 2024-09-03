Watch Duty Launches A Professional Offering for Firefighters, First Responders, and Emergency Managers

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Duty, the leading wildfire information app trusted by communities across the Western United States, is proud to announce the launch of Watch Duty Pro, a powerful new version of the app designed specifically for firefighters, first responders, and emergency managers. This advanced tool provides critical, real-time information tailored to meet the unique needs of those on the front lines of wildfire management and emergency response.

With wildfire seasons becoming increasingly severe, the need for timely and actionable information has never been more urgent. Watch Duty Pro extends our existing capabilities by offering additional features and resources in a single solution to help emergency professionals make informed decisions quicker.

Watch Duty Pro includes:

Public Land Ownership & Responsibility areas

Private Land Ownership

Pre-planned Evacuation Zone Maps

Radio Repeaters [Only CA to start] - Locations with Channels

Critical Infrastructure - Electric and Gas Transmission lines

Utility service territory

Historical and inactive fires with the ability to search

Features coming soon:

Fire Progression Models

Live Fuels & Forecast

Broadcastify Feed Catalog

Map Tools ‍- Distance, Pin drop lat & lon

"Watch Duty Pro is the culmination of extensive feedback from the brave men and women who battle wildfires and protect our communities," said John Mills, CEO of Watch Duty. "This new version of the app is designed to give them the tools they need to stay ahead of rapidly changing conditions and make decisions that save lives and property."

Watch Duty Pro will cost $99 per year but will be discounted to $79 for the first year if you join before December 31st, 2024. It is currently available in the same app you know and trust — all you have to do is open the left hand navigation and become a member or upgrade your current membership.

ABOUT WATCH DUTY

Watch Duty, 501(c)3 nonprofit, provides real-time wildfire information for making informed decisions when seconds count. Our service is powered by real people – firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders – who diligently monitor radio scanners and collaborate 24/7 to send up-to-the-minute information to your phone. It's free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at watchduty.org .

