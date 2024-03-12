Watch: ExchangeRight's Resilient Performance in 2023

PASADENA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight , one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate REIT and DST investments, has announced that all ExchangeRight offerings delivered uninterrupted monthly investor distributions meeting or exceeding projections throughout 2023, extending a streak of never missing or reducing distribution payments for any offering since ExchangeRight's launch in 2012. Watch the video release.

Across the company's net lease platform, ExchangeRight has maintained 100% rent collections month after month inception-to-date. This track record has been supported by the financial strength of ExchangeRight's tenants and the company's focus on primarily investment-grade and historically recession-resilient tenants operating in necessity retail and healthcare industries. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This stable track record is a reflection of how ExchangeRight continues to put investors first. Post this

ExchangeRight completed its 33rd full-cycle offering in 2023. Net-Leased Portfolio 22 DST, a diversified portfolio of 15 net-leased properties, was acquired by ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT after a five-year hold. ExchangeRight provided investors multiple exit options at their sole discretion upon closing, with total net annual returns to investors ranging from 6.37% to 8.29%.

Demand for ExchangeRight offerings remained strong, resulting in ExchangeRight growing its share of the 1031/DST market by over 20% in 2023 according to reports from Mountain Dell Consulting. Investors subscribed 12 DST offerings representing more than $432 million in additional assets under management in 2023. From 2018 to 2023, the company's net-leased portfolio distributions generated an average annual return of 6.19%.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.9 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of February 29, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants, on behalf of more than 8,000 investors nationwide. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight