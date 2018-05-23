Watch free local channels at home, on-the-go with new AirTV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTV, a brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) broadcast products and services, has launched a new solution that brings together the value of free local broadcast television with the power of live internet streaming. The new AirTV solution, when connected to an OTA antenna and a home Wi-Fi network, wirelessly streams free local channels to internet-connected TVs and mobile devices, in and out of the home.

AirTV Wirelessly stream locals with AirTV.

With AirTV, free local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, are available for viewing via the Sling TV or AirTV app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android phones and tablets. Local channel availability depends on the OTA signal availability at the user's home location. In many major markets, customers can receive 50 or more local channels for free.

"Our new AirTV solution solves two problems: first, it blends free local channels with OTT television, something customers have demanded since the advent of streaming," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "And, because it's a Wi-Fi-enabled device, you can power your entire home with one OTA antenna, simplifying the installation process."

AirTV's configuration eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, like wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas, and it allows for optimal antenna placement, regardless of the TV's location. AirTV connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously. Up to two streams are available inside the home; one of these streams can be viewed while outside of the home.

"Customers can mount their antenna connected to AirTV wherever the signal is strongest, whether it's tucked away in an attic or hidden behind the living room TV," said Weinraub. "AirTV wirelessly streams to AirTV-enabled devices visible to a home Wi-Fi network, so there's no longer a need to run cables across the home to get OTA signals."

Existing Sling TV users can integrate AirTV directly into their accounts. Customers can also set up a free Sling TV account to access their local channels via AirTV, or create a free account with the stand-alone AirTV app.

AirTV is available at AirTV.net/products/airtv/, on Amazon and at regional retailers like Microcenter for $119.99 with a one-year warranty. OTA antennas can be purchased separately at https://www.airtv.net/antenna-installation/ or at a local retailer. To identify local channels in your area, visit https://www.airtv.net/local-channels/.

How to set up AirTV

AirTV setup is easy and typically takes only a few minutes.

Connect the included power cable to AirTV. Connect AirTV to an OTA antenna using a coaxial cable (may be sold separately from the antenna). Download and sign in to the free Sling TV or AirTV app on a iOS or Android mobile device. Connect AirTV to a home Wi-Fi network by following the onscreen instructions using the Sling TV or AirTV mobile app. (Alternatively, users can choose to connect AirTV via Ethernet cable.) In the Sling TV app, instructions are found under Settings > Over-the-Air Channels. In the AirTV app, instructions populate automatically. To watch local channels on another compatible device, including streaming players, sign in to the Sling TV or AirTV app on that device.

For more details on setting up AirTV, visit the Start Guide.

AirTV Tech Specs

Connectivity : Internal Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 dual-band

: Internal Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 dual-band OTA Tuners : 2 ATSC 8VSB

: 2 ATSC 8VSB CPU : ViXs XC5116

: ViXs XC5116 Ports : USB 2.0 Port, Ethernet Port

: USB 2.0 Port, Ethernet Port Dimensions : 180 mm (W) x 110 mm (H) x 45mm (D)

About AirTV

AirTV L.L.C. provides products and services to simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. AirTV is home to the AirTV Player, an Android TV-based streaming device that combines leading streaming services like Sling TV, Netflix and YouTube with local OTA channels, and AirTV, a Wi-Fi-enabled device that streams local channels to iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices. AirTV also deploys a professional nationwide installation team that helps consumers connect high-definition TV OTA antennas in the home via AirTV Pro Install. Visit www.AirTV.net.

