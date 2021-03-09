Watch Glucose Health, Inc. on CNBC's Shark Tank Ad Rotation Week of March 15th

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® – the first and only iced tea mix in America enriched with a special nutritional ingredient proven in multiple clinical studies to help maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health – is pitching its diabetic friendly beverage brand to the millions of business savvy viewers of CNBC's award-winning show, Shark Tank.

Shark Tank on CNBC is the popular business-themed reality show which premiered in 2009. The Sharks are tough, self-made tycoons who evaluate and invest in innovative new businesses and products and include billionaire Mark Cuban; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary. CNBC acquired the rights to air Shark Tank episodes in 2013 – and it is now among its highest rated programs.

Glucose Health, Inc. secured coveted placement on both Comcast and Charter Spectrum's system-wide Shark Tank on CNBC ad rotations, to highlight to millions of viewers, many of whom are stock-market investors, that GLUCODOWN® is gaining popularity and generating increasing revenues in a retail market segment with an enormous addressable market – 100 million+ adult diabetic & pre-diabetic consumers.

GLUCODOWN® is now available nationwide at Walmart superstore pharmacies, at select CVS pharmacies, and online at Amazon (search Gluco Down).

