Watch Market Size to Grow by USD 8.31 Bn| 58% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Watch Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the quartz segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Watch Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Watch Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Hong Kong, and Japan are the key markets for watches in APAC. The increased introduction of global brands and products and the rising adoption of premium watches will facilitate the watch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary drivers of watch market growth is the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers. Another trend driving the worldwide watch market growth is more vendor interaction via social media and other entertainment channels. However, one of the most significant issues for suppliers in the worldwide watch business is the widespread existence of counterfeit goods.

Watch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Quartz



Mechanical

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Watch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Watch Market Value Chain Analysis

Profit margin optimization and company strategy evaluation require an end-to-end understanding of the value chain. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Hong Kong (SAR, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Quartz - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 53: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Exhibit 59: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA – Key news



Exhibit 62: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus

11.6 Fossil Group Inc.

Exhibit 64: Fossil Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Fossil Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Fossil Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Fossil Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Fossil Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Overview



Exhibit 70: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Business segments



Exhibit 71: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

11.8 Movado Group Inc.

Exhibit 73: Movado Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Movado Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Movado Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Movado Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 77: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Rolex SA

Exhibit 81: Rolex SA - Overview



Exhibit 82: Rolex SA - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Rolex SA - Key offerings

11.11 Seiko Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 84: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 The Swatch Group Ltd.

Exhibit 88: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

