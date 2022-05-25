Watch Market Size to Grow by USD 8.31 Bn| 58% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

May 25, 2022, 03:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watch Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.31 billion, at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading watch manufacturers.
The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers, rising demand for premium watches, and celebrity endorsements are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products, long product life cycle, and limited product awareness in developing regions will hamper the market growth.
Watch Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the quartz segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Watch Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Watch Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Hong Kong, and Japan are the key markets for watches in APAC. The increased introduction of global brands and products and the rising adoption of premium watches will facilitate the watch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the primary drivers of watch market growth is the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers. Another trend driving the worldwide watch market growth is more vendor interaction via social media and other entertainment channels. However, one of the most significant issues for suppliers in the worldwide watch business is the widespread existence of counterfeit goods.
Watch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Quartz
- Mechanical
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Watch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Watch Market Value Chain Analysis
Profit margin optimization and company strategy evaluation require an end-to-end understanding of the value chain. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Watch Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 8.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.70
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Hong Kong (SAR, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, Accessories, and Luxury Goods
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Quartz - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 50: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Exhibit 59: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fossil Group Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Fossil Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Fossil Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Fossil Group Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 67: Fossil Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Fossil Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Overview
- Exhibit 70: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton - Segment focus
- 11.8 Movado Group Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Movado Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Movado Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Movado Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Movado Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Rolex SA
- Exhibit 81: Rolex SA - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Rolex SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Rolex SA - Key offerings
- 11.11 Seiko Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 84: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Seiko Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
