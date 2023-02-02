Watch market size to grow by USD 9,626.37 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global watch market size is estimated to increase by USD 9,626.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 66833.37 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Watch Market 2023-2027

Global watch market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global watch market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Breitling SA - The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as SuperOcean, Navitimer, Top Time, Chronomat.

- The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as SuperOcean, Navitimer, Top Time, Chronomat. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as G-Shock, Baby-G, Edifice, Pro-Trek.

The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as G-Shock, Baby-G, Edifice, Pro-Trek. Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as Promaster Skyhawk, PCAT, Calendrier, Bianca.

The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women such as Promaster Skyhawk, PCAT, Calendrier, Bianca. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women under its brand Jaeger-LeCoultre.

The company offers a wide range of watches for men and women under its brand Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Vendor landscape

The global watch market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer watch in the market are ASOROCK Watches LLC, Breitling SA, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Daniel Wellington AB, DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A, Fossil Group Inc., Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Magnus Brand, Movado Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., SUED Watches, Talley and Twine Watches LLC, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. and others.

The global watch market is at its growing stage. The vendors in the market follow some criticality of inputs, which include R&D, technology, and brand, to compete with other vendors. They invest significantly in procuring high-quality raw materials and focus on R&D to manufacture advanced watches. They also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from competing brands.

Global watch market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (quartz and mechanical) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The quartz segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Evolving fashion trends and an increase in disposable household incomes will propel the growth of the market. The rising number of new product launches will also drive market growth. Manufacturers are introducing high-end quartz watches with advanced technologies. Hence, new product launches and growing technology are expected to propel the growth of the watch market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global watch market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global watch market.

APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the watch market is mainly attributed to the introduction of global brands and products and the rising adoption of premium watches. The rising disposable income and the changing customer preferences will increase the demand for watches in APAC during the forecast period.

Global watch market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising demand for premium watches is notably driving the market growth. Vendors in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry are focusing on R&D activities and innovations to survive in the competitive market environment. Major product innovations are leading to premiumization in terms of technologies, performance, features, and designs. Customers prefer watches with premium designs. Hence, vendors innovate their product ranges and expand their product lines to meet such evolving customer needs. Customers spending on fashion accessories, with the rising purchasing power and increasing disposable income. Therefore, the increasing product premiumization, along with the growing customer spending on fashion accessories, will drive value sales in the global watch market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Enhanced vendor engagement through social media and other entertainment channels is a key trend influencing the market. Social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and YouTube, are being used by companies to promote their products. Vendors are using social media analytics tools to analyze their brand performance and audience reach. Several manufacturers are entering into entertainment media partnerships for product marketing. Thus, the promotion of watches through social media and other digital platforms is expected to drive the growth of the global watch market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The presence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth. Counterfeit products infringe the intellectual property rights of established brands by selling products with similar trademarks, brand names, and logos. Vendors face difficulties in competing with and taking legal action against the manufacturers of counterfeit products. This affects the businesses of genuine vendors. The market for counterfeit products is growing rapidly, led by their low production cost and high-profit margins. APAC is a major market for counterfeit products due to weak regulations and standards. Thus, the sales of counterfeit watches are hindering the growth of the global watch market.

What are the key data covered in this watch market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the watch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the watch industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of watch market vendors

The smartwatch market share is expected to increase by USD 23.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers smartwatch market segmentation by type (integrated and standalone), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and operating system (android wear, apple watch OS, Fitbit OS, and Tizen OS).

The wristwatch market share is expected to increase by USD 19.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the wristwatch market segmentation by type (quartz, digital, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,626.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASOROCK Watches LLC, Breitling SA, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Daniel Wellington AB, DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A, Fossil Group Inc., Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Magnus Brand, Movado Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., SUED Watches, Talley and Twine Watches LLC, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

