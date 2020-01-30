WATCH: Olay's Super Bowl ad

DOWNLOAD STILL IMAGES HERE

#MakeSpaceforWomen: Olay's Super Bowl commercial pays homage to the women of STEM who are blazing the trail for future generations.

Olay's Super Bowl commercial pays homage to the women of STEM who are blazing the trail for future generations. Quote from Eric Rose , Associate Brand Director, Olay: "We recognize that many industries have yet to reach gender parity, which is why we're using our Super Bowl ad to feature fearless women who have been trailblazers in their own industries as a way to inspire people everywhere to get involved and support Operation #MakeSpaceForWomen. Olay believes that when we make space for women, we make space for everyone."

"We recognize that many industries have yet to reach gender parity, which is why we're using our Super Bowl ad to feature fearless women who have been trailblazers in their own industries as a way to inspire people everywhere to get involved and support Operation #MakeSpaceForWomen. Olay believes that when we make space for women, we make space for everyone."

Quote from Madonna Badger , Chief Creative Officer, Badger & Winters: "The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest night, which is why we wanted to go big as well. With 'Make Space for Women,' we loved combining a bit of wordplay with the very serious world of science and technology — a world, by the way, that continues to exclude women in large numbers. We're very excited to partner with Olay to help change that and thrilled to be working with so many talented women behind the camera."

"The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest night, which is why we wanted to go big as well. With 'Make Space for Women,' we loved combining a bit of wordplay with the very serious world of science and technology — a world, by the way, that continues to exclude women in large numbers. We're very excited to partner with Olay to help change that and thrilled to be working with so many talented women behind the camera." Donation to Women in Science: According to the National Science Board , women make up half of the total US college-educated workforce, but only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce. Olay thinks it's time for a change. The brand will donate one dollar (up to $500,000 ) to Girls Who Code every time users tag @OlaySkin and use #MakeSpaceForWomen hashtag on Twitter starting January 15 until 12:00am EST on February 3, 2020 , to enable the next generation of female scientists, engineers, programmers and space explorers to Face Anything. Additionally, to celebrate the second all-women spacewalk by Christina Koch and Jessica Meir on January 15 , Olay donated $25K in each of their names to support young women pursuing a career in the sciences with Girls Who Code.

According to the , women make up half of the total US college-educated workforce, but only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce. Olay thinks it's time for a change. The brand will donate (up to ) to every time users tag and use #MakeSpaceForWomen hashtag on Twitter starting until on , to enable the next generation of female scientists, engineers, programmers and space explorers to Face Anything. Additionally, to celebrate the by and on , Olay donated in each of their names to support young women pursuing a career in the sciences with Girls Who Code. Quote from Kate DiCarlo , Senior Communications Leader, Olay: "Built on a heritage of strong science, women around the world have trusted their skin to Olay for more than 60 years. What most don't see are the researchers behind the creation of every Olay product she brings home. From the formulation, research, clinical testing, package design, production, there are countless minds at work to bring women products they can trust for skin that's ready to face anything. We are so proud to have the opportunity to support the next generation of young women to experiment, explore, compute and everything in between through our partnership with Girls Who Code. Who knows—one of those young women might make the next amazing discovery that changes the world."

"Built on a heritage of strong science, women around the world have trusted their skin to Olay for more than 60 years. What most don't see are the researchers behind the creation of every Olay product she brings home. From the formulation, research, clinical testing, package design, production, there are countless minds at work to bring women products they can trust for skin that's ready to face anything. We are so proud to have the opportunity to support the next generation of young women to experiment, explore, compute and everything in between through our partnership with Girls Who Code. Who knows—one of those young women might make the next amazing discovery that changes the world."

Quote from Reshma Saujani , Girls Who Code Founder: " Girls Who Code is thrilled to partner with Olay for this Super Bowl commercial and to celebrate last year's historic all-woman spacewalk. This diverse, all-female cast is exactly what we want our girls to imagine when they think of careers in computer science. With the support of companies like Olay, and our millions of allies watching the Super Bowl, we'll not only make space for women and girls in tech—we'll give our girls the power and bravery they need to face anything, anywhere."

Girls Who Code is thrilled to partner with Olay for this Super Bowl commercial and to celebrate last year's historic all-woman spacewalk. This diverse, all-female cast is exactly what we want our girls to imagine when they think of careers in computer science. With the support of companies like Olay, and our millions of allies watching the Super Bowl, we'll not only make space for women and girls in tech—we'll give our girls the power and bravery they need to face anything, anywhere." All-female cast: While nearly half (45%) of NFL fans are women, only a quarter (27%) of past Super Bowl ads have actually starred women. Last year, Olay helped narrow the gap, hero-ing a woman in its ad during the Big Game. This year, with Olay's all-female cast, the brand is continuing to help close the gender gap in Super Bowl ads.

While nearly half (45%) of NFL fans are women, only a quarter (27%) of past Super Bowl ads have actually starred women. Last year, Olay helped narrow the gap, hero-ing a woman in its ad during the Big Game. This year, with Olay's all-female cast, the brand is continuing to help close the gender gap in Super Bowl ads. Familiar faces starring in Olay's Super Bowl ad: Olay is coming back to the Super Bowl and we're bringing with us two of the incredible women who have been hero-ing Olay for quite some time.

Olay is coming back to the Super Bowl and we're bringing with us two of the incredible women who have been hero-ing Olay for quite some time. Lilly Singh was part of Olay's first #FaceAnything campaign. Lilly Singh proudly owned that she was "outspoken" in out-of-home ads in Times Square and Grand Central, a 10-page ad spread in the September issue of Vogue , and walked makeup-free down the runway of Olay's NYFW event, putting her best face forward.

was part of Olay's first #FaceAnything campaign. proudly owned that she was in in Times Square and Grand Central, a in the September issue of , and walked makeup-free down the runway of Olay's NYFW event, putting her best face forward.

Busy Philipps was part of Olay's Sun Care is Self Care campaign (alongside Lilly Singh ) with two very important messages: 1) self care is not selfish and 2) using SPF every day is a simple way to practice self-care – because when you take the time to care for yourself, you're ready to #FaceAnything.

was part of (alongside ) with two very important messages: 1) self care is selfish and 2) using SPF every day is a simple way to practice self-care – because when you take the time to care for yourself, you're ready to #FaceAnything. New faces to the Olay brand:

Journalist and news anchor Katie Couric stars as herself in a newscaster role in Olay's Super Bowl ad.

stars as herself in a newscaster role in Olay's Super Bowl ad.

Award-winning American actress and author, Taraji P. Henson appears as herself in Olay's Super Bowl ad as the head of the Mission Control Center.

appears as herself in Olay's Super Bowl ad as the head of the Mission Control Center.

Nicole Stott is an American engineer and retired NASA astronaut. She, of course, appears in Olay's Super Bowl ad as an astronaut.

is an American engineer and retired NASA astronaut. She, of course, appears in Olay's Super Bowl ad as an astronaut. Quotes from the cast:

Lilly Singh : "Since day one of working together, Olay has always championed me as I am and encouraged me to be myself. This is why it means so much to me to work with Olay for their Super Bowl commercial this year," says Singh. "I love how this campaign brings together such a fierce group of women, including astronaut Nicole Stott , in front of the camera and behind the camera with our director Jamie Babbit . It's also meaningful that Olay is turning the message of the ad into action with their partnership supporting Girls Who Code."

"Since day one of working together, Olay has always championed me as I am and encouraged me to be myself. This is why it means so much to me to work with Olay for their Super Bowl commercial this year," says Singh. "I love how this campaign brings together such a fierce group of women, including astronaut , in front of the camera and behind the camera with our director . It's also meaningful that Olay is turning the message of the ad into action with their partnership supporting Girls Who Code."

Busy Philipps: "I could not be more grateful to continue to work with a brand that champions me exactly as I am. Olay stands for celebrating women and encouraging them to be fearless in pursuing their dreams. I am thrilled to be part of Olay's Super Bowl campaign that's giving girls in STEM opportunities to pursue their dreams. As a mother of two girls, I'm so proud to star in a Super Bowl ad that reinforces the idea that they — and all girls — can do anything."

"I could not be more grateful to continue to work with a brand that champions me exactly as I am. Olay stands for celebrating women and encouraging them to be fearless in pursuing their dreams. I am thrilled to be part of Olay's Super Bowl campaign that's giving girls in STEM opportunities to pursue their dreams. As a mother of two girls, I'm so proud to star in a Super Bowl ad that reinforces the idea that they — and all girls — can do anything."

Katie Couric : "Olay has found a way to champion and empower women during a very historically male-dominated advertising space - the Super Bowl. We still have a long way to go in achieving gender equality across a range of industries so I'm excited to share the importance of getting more girls into STEM with the biggest audience of the year."

"Olay has found a way to champion and empower women during a very historically male-dominated advertising space - the Super Bowl. We still have a long way to go in achieving gender equality across a range of industries so I'm excited to share the importance of getting more girls into STEM with the biggest audience of the year."

Taraji B. Henson: "Olay's Super Bowl ad was so much fun to shoot! Being part of an ad geared toward women on a historically male-dominated night in advertising with a strong all-female cast by my side, and relaying the powerful message that there is enough space for women has been extremely rewarding on a personal and professional level. It's time to #MakeSpaceForWomen."

"Olay's Super Bowl ad was so much fun to shoot! Being part of an ad geared toward women on a historically male-dominated night in advertising with a strong all-female cast by my side, and relaying the powerful message that there is enough space for women has been extremely rewarding on a personal and professional level. It's time to #MakeSpaceForWomen."

Nicole Stott : "I'm excited to be featured in Olay's Super Bowl commercial, alongside other fearless, trailblazing women. As a woman in STEM, I know what it's like to be one of only a handful of women in a room — or on a space station. It's important for everyone to know that the spaceship doesn't care if you're a boy or girl. That's why I'm thrilled Olay has launched their mission in space to encourage more young women to be fearless in pursuit of a career in STEM. I hope you're inspired to use the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen to support Girls Who Code!"

About Olay

Olay is a worldwide leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 60 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy it was founded on: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by superior science that fit those needs. Female consumers have come to expect this superior product performance from Olay, as it brings healthy, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion Program, after school Clubs, and College Loops program, they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls Who Code has reached 185,000 girls to date through its programs and 100 million people through campaigns, advocacy work, and New York Times best-selling series. To join the movement or learn more, visit girlswhocode.com. Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

Media Contact:

Halley Barnes

hbarnes@taylorstrategy.com

SOURCE Olay

Related Links

http://www.pg.com

