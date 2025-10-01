Watch Our New Video: The 17a-4 Managed 365 Service Explained by AdvisorVault

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AdvisorVault has available on their site a new video explaining the features of their 17a-4 Managed 365 Service

Finding firms often had a mix of technology (half in-house & half in the cloud), AdvisorVault created the 17a-4 Managed 365 Service. The goal: help close gaps in firms' electronic records retention & supervision - meeting rule 17a-4 by getting firms properly on Microsoft 365.

We created the 17a-4 Managed 365 Service because FINRA firms often had a mix of outdated technology: end-of-life servers, data scattered all over the place, a mess with their Microsoft subscription already: they needed a better Cloud Provider (one who understood their unique demands).

Ultimately though, the reason firms need a managed 365 service is to properly get on the Microsoft Cloud, and at the same time consolidate their records to simplify compliance & reduce IT costs.

Now available to watch: a 2-minute video explaining the features of our unique service, designed just for small firms, getting them compliant on the cloud.

