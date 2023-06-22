Watch Out Latest Research Reports on Australia Data Center Market & New Zealand Data Center Market: Get Insights on Investment, Opportunities, Latest Trends & Analysis 2023-2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes latest research reports on Australia data center market & New Zealand data center market. A detailed study on Australia & New Zealand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.

The Australia Data Center Market Will Witness Investments of Over USD 9 billion by 2028

Get Insights on 136 Existing Data Centers and 22 Upcoming Facilities across Australia.

In Australia, colocation operators and cloud service providers are the top investors in data center infrastructure. This trend has been fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data technologies. As the market continues to grow, it is expected that new players such as STACK Infrastructure and Vantage Data Centers will enter and contribute to further increase in data center investments.

Australia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 9.49 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 1,563 thousand Sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 333 Mw (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 7.05 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

The retail colocation sector is still a big player in the Australia data center market contributed by data center operators such as Digital Realty, Equinix, DC Two, CDC Data Centres, among others but we anticipate a surge in wholesale colocation facilities due to massive investments from hyperscale giants such as Microsoft in the upcoming years. In Australia, cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Darwin constitute the prime locations for data center expansion. As of 2022, Sydney garnered the most significant share of data center investments. In the data center landscape, we have observed the rise of new entrants such as STACK Infrastructure and GreenSquareDC. These organizations are construction or have disclosed their intentions to construct data centers and campuses in various cities across Australia.

The surge in the digital transformation initiatives undertaken by various organizations has propelled the demand for cloud-based services. The Australian government has executed a digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating the seamless migration of enterprises to the cloud platform. Australia can make a significant contribution to the development of a net zero emissions global economy, as the country boasts substantial capabilities to generate solar and wind electricity. It targets 100% instant renewable energy for its primary grid by 2025.

Investment Opportunities in the Australia Data Center Market

The growth of the Australia data center market has been driven by various factors, including investments in 5G, big data, IoT, and renewable energy. Numerous organizations are presently transferring their workloads to the cloud and embarking on digitalization projects to enhance their customer experience and overall efficiency. These actions will also help the organizations establish a long-term, sustainable presence in a highly competitive market environment.

data center market has been driven by various factors, including investments in 5G, big data, IoT, and renewable energy. Numerous organizations are presently transferring their workloads to the cloud and embarking on digitalization projects to enhance their customer experience and overall efficiency. These actions will also help the organizations establish a long-term, sustainable presence in a highly competitive market environment. In June 2022 , STACK Infrastructure expanded its presence in Australia and planned to construct data center facilities across three Australian cities such as Melbourne , Canberra , and Perth . A 72 MW data center is currently under development in Melbourne with is expected to be operational by Q1 2023.

, STACK Infrastructure expanded its presence in and planned to construct data center facilities across three Australian cities such as , , and . A 72 MW data center is currently under development in with is expected to be operational by Q1 2023. Australia received significant investments from hyperscale operators. For instance, In January 2023 , AWS unveiled its new cloud region in Melbourne , which serves as its second region in Australia . This move expands our capacity to offer technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to our customers with reduced latency. In addition, AWS launched a local zone in Perth and has plans to develop another one in Brisbane .

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp.

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, Norman Disney & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, WT.

AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, WT. Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M , ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, Vertiv.

, ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, Vertiv. Data Center Investors: AWS, Canberra Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, DCI Data Centers, DataCentre220, Microsoft, Spark Digital.

The New Zealand Data Center Market Will Witness Investments of USD 1.69 billion by 2028

Get Insights on 31 Existing Data Centers and 5 Upcoming Facilities across New Zealand

New Zealand has emerged as a prominent destination for data center development due to its robust network connectivity and widespread Internet access. Auckland is favored for its proximity to end users. Currently, the market is attracting several international players, which will play an instrumental role in its future growth. Previously, local players and smaller facilities dominated the data center landscape in the country. Data centers in New Zealand primarily use air cooling, a method promoted by the country's active endorsement of free cooling. However, the overdependency on air-based cooling techniques tends to expose data center operations to disruptions caused by natural disasters such as bushfires. Different cities in the country offer varying tax incentives to encourage the construction of data centers. The country has set ambitious environmental goals to achieve 100% renewable energy generation by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Currently, several hyperscale data centers are under construction or are undergoing upgrades with investments from major players such as Microsoft and Amazon. The entry of international players is expected to positively impact the growth of the New Zealand data center market, which was previously dominated by local players and smaller facilities.

New Zealand Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size USD 1.69 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 317 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 63 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 9.23 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Investment Opportunities in the New Zealand Data Center Market

New Zealand is the most preferred location with exceptional network connectivity and Internet penetration. Auckland is the most preferred location for data center development due to its proximity to end users. Over the past few years, Auckland has emerged as a prominent financial and economic hub in the country.

is the most preferred location with exceptional network connectivity and Internet penetration. is the most preferred location for data center development due to its proximity to end users. Over the past few years, has emerged as a prominent financial and economic hub in the country. Auckland has established an international connectivity hub known as the New Zealand Internet Exchange (NZIX), which connects the Internet exchange with other countries.

has established an international connectivity hub known as the New Zealand Internet Exchange (NZIX), which connects the Internet exchange with other countries. High levels of digitalization in the country, especially with 5G coming into play, will contribute to a surge in data generation and generate data traffic and data storage and computation requirements. These factors will generate a high demand for data centers in the country. Several cloud service providers are likely to develop cloud regions to expand their reach in New Zealand .

. According to the World Bank, New Zealand is the most business-friendly country worldwide. There are no limitations on the flow of money into or out of the country, including capital, profits, interest, dividends, and royalties. The Overseas Investment Office regulates some activities and there is no capital gains tax, stamp duty, or payroll tax. Also, the country levies a business tax of 28%, which is competitive internationally.

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp.

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, Norman Disney & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, WT.

AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, WT. Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M , ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, Vertiv.

, ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, Vertiv. Data Center Investors: AWS, Canberra Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, DCI Data Centers, DataCentre220, Microsoft, Spark Digital.

