Watch patients learn "Get Ready" from legendary Smokey Robinson at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The visit was part of Robinson's participation in the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids initiative, which inspires bands, their fans, and the music industry to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Robinson's steadfast support to raise awareness for the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

"It means the world to me to be able to spend time with these amazing kids and experience the joy that music brings to their faces," said Robinson. "There is magic in song and the ability to harness that magic to help heal your mind and body is truly a gift. I am honored to share my love for music with these brave children and in turn, share that experience with the world through this video."

Launched in 2011, Music Gives for St. Jude Kids is led by musician, Jason Thomas Gordon, grandson of hospital founder and entertainer Danny Thomas. The initiative is a core component of a major music industry partnership started by Danny more than 50 years ago, when he first opened the doors to the hospital. Support from musicians, the industry and fans has since helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to support St. Jude.

"It's an honor to continue my grandfather's legacy of raising money and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the support of the music industry and legendary entertainers like Smokey Robinson who share their talents to help us in the fight to save children's lives" said Jason Thomas Gordon. "Because of our amazing supporters, Music Gives to St. Jude Kids helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

Robinson joins a larger community of artists, representing nearly every music genre. Find out more about participating artists and support the Music Gives for St. Jude Kids program by visiting stjude.org/musicgives to purchase a t-shirt or hat. Take a photo wearing the apparel, and share and tag @MusicGives on social media to drive awareness and support for St. Jude.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

