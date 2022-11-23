Watch SplitMetrics App Growth Week with Mobile App Industry Influencers

App Growth Week was a 5-day major educational virtual event that united app growth experts and top mobile leaders from all over the world. More than 20 sessions from 35 speakers can now be streamed on demand for free.

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by SplitMetrics , an ecosystem of mobile marketing products and services, App Growth Week was an event designed to equip leading app and game developers with emerging trends and insights, data-driven strategies and proven solutions. It took place on November 14-18, 2022 and was free for everyone to attend.

Event sessions explored different mobile marketing domains, such as mobile app growth, paid user acquisition, Apple Search Ads, ASO and A/B testing and consisted of panel discussions, case studies, product spotlights and practical solutions. Experts from AppsFlyer, Google, Phiture, Moburst, Singular, App Radar, MobileGroove, App Growth Summit and AppTweak shared their knowledge on these topics.

The list of speakers included Peggy Anne Salz, Lead Analyst and Founder at MobileGroove; Mariusz Gasiewki, Head of Mobile Gaming CEE at Google; Independent Growth Consultant Thomas Petit; Andrea Raggi, Performance Marketing Team Lead at Phiture; Thomas Kriebernegg, Managing Director and Co-Founder at App Radar, Adam Smart, Director of Product – Gaming at AppsFlyer; Tatiana Hoffman, Product Team Lead at Adjust; David Barnard, Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, and many others.

"SplitMetrics has always paid special attention to knowledge sharing and mobile industry transformation. We've been producing industry benchmarks, webinars, and training courses for years. So, this isn't the first educational event we hosted, but the first of such a magnitude. Within five days and three dozens of learning sessions, App Growth Week encompassed the most crucial mobile marketing areas and shed light on best practices and trends that will dominate the market in upcoming years."

App Growth Week was hosted entirely online. Everyone interested in mobile marketing, user acquisition and app growth, can ask for access to the recordings of this event for free here: https://splitmetrics.com/app-growth-week/

SplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable the biggest brands worldwide to grow and expand their mobile app and game businesses.

