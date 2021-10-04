Watch Teaser for Upcoming Film How Does It Feel To Be A Problem? Featuring Jackson Browne's "Until Justice Is Real"

Watch the teaser for How Does It Feel To Be a Problem? HERE

"Until Justice Is Real" comes from Browne's new album Downhill From Everywhere which was released in the Summer via Inside Recordings. The song was noted as one of the standout tracks on the album by The Aquarian , with Holler. raving, "'Until Justice Is Real' rocks with [Greg] Leisz's slide pushing the attack on a tune that asks us 'What is democracy? What is the deal?'." In a recent live show review The Illinois Entertainer said, "The chugging roots-pop of protest anthem 'Until Justice is Real' [connects] to the Laurel Canyon sounds and the roots of '70s Los Angeles folk-rock sound that Browne helped to construct."

Downhill From Everywhere has been embraced by The Independent , Variety , Grammy.com , NPR's Here & Now , Rolling Stone , AllMusic , Under The Radar , No Depression , and many more including the Associated Press who called it, "a timeless rock album," and Forbes who said, "Downhill From Everywhere is why Browne is in both the Rock And Roll and Songwriters Hall Of Fames." Browne was also recently interviewed on WTF w/ Marc Maron and Here's The Thing w/ Alex Baldwin , and performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album also debuted at #5 on the Billboard Current Album Chart, the Album Sales Chart, as well as the Americana Album Chart.

In support of the record, Browne continues his tour with James Taylor through October, November, and December, and has a performance on Austin City Limits airing on November 13. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

SOURCE Jackson Browne

Related Links

http://www.jacksonbrowne.com

