Watch the WE Day Special featuring inspiring change-makers and special guests Neil Patrick Harris, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, WE's Craig Kielburger and more

- The WE Day Special airs on ABC, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT -

- The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft –

- The official WE Day Special trailer is now available -

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - WE, an organization that makes doing good doable, invites young people and their families to tune in to the fifth annual WE Day Special on August 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The WE Day Special is the celebration of actions taken and positive impacts made by youth, families and educators across the country who together, are an unstoppable force for good. The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

Join host Neil Patrick Harris for an unforgettable WE Day Special featuring chart-topping performers and iconic celebrities, including Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Bill Nye, Natalie Portman, Lilly Singh, Hailee Steinfeld, Pentatonix, Meghan Trainor, Eddie Vedder and WE co-founders and social entrepreneurs Marc and Craig Kielburger, alongside remarkable change-makers impacting their communities and the world. People tune in to the WE Day Special to find hope, optimism, and ideas that will inspire them to get doing, and create big, lasting change. Featuring energetic performances combined with moving speeches, comedic interludes and documentary-style features highlighting incredible individuals who are making a difference, the WE Day Special motivates viewers with tangible ways they too can make a positive impact at home and beyond.

"I am so inspired by the people who are celebrated in this year's show for making an impact in their communities and beyond. As a Dad of two young children, I want my kids to grow up in a kinder, more compassionate world, and people like them are making that possible," says award-winning actor and producer, Neil Patrick Harris. "The WE organization empowers each of us to make a positive difference—teaching us compassion, inclusion, and to be proud of what makes us each unique. I'm proud to have played a small part in that movement."

"I'm so excited to share the magic of WE Day with inspired youth and families across America through this national broadcast special. Hearing how the incredible educators, youth, celebrities and thought leaders are making a sustainable impact in their communities ignites the passion in all of us," says WE co-founder, Craig Kielburger. "Each and every one of us has the power to make positive, lasting change in the world, and when we think and act together, there is limitless potential to the impact we can make."

Portions of the WE Day Special were filmed at WE Day California, which took place on April 25, 2019 at the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood. Students and teachers in the crowd earned their ticket to the event by taking action on social issues through a global educational program called WE Schools.

WE Schools brings the power of service-learning to classrooms around the world, challenging young people to identify local and global issues that spark their passion and empowering them with the tools to take action. WE Schools provides curriculum, educational resources and a full calendar of action campaign ideas that help students gain an understanding of the root causes of pressing issues, such as hunger, poverty and access to education, as they explore how to make positive impacts on those issues. WE Schools also offers AP with Service, a program that offers AP teachers the opportunity to incorporate service learning into their existing AP courses. Along with in-class resources, WE Schools provides educators with unique professional learning opportunities to help them excel in an out of the classroom.

A global movement, WE Schools reaches more than 4.3 million students in over 16,000 schools around the world. Young people involved in WE Schools have created remarkable social impact, including over $119 million raised for over 6,165 organizations, over 46.4 million hours volunteered for local and global causes, and over 23.3 million pounds of food collected.

WE Day is the culmination of the year-long WE Schools program—a catalyst to support the movement of young people leading change. This past year, more than 200,000 students from over 10,000 schools attended WE Day events, and over 750,000 people have tuned-in via WE Day Connect – the new virtual event that brings the power of WE Day to classrooms around the world. Millions more watched the national TV broadcasts across North America.

Stay connected on the latest news and updates on WE:

#WEday | @WEmovement | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Visit our Electronic Press Kit for photos, videos, the latest WE Day Special teasers and more.

The WE Day Special exclusive trailer

Released today, the official WE Day Special trailer can be viewed here, and embed code is available here. To access and download high resolution images, b-roll footage, and the latest WE Day Special teasers, please visit our Electronic Press Kit.

Following the primary airing on ABC, the WE Day Special will be available on demand across the U.S. through Amazon Prime, Hulu, and on WE.org.

About the WE Day Special

WE Day is a national special airing on ABC on August 09, 2019, at 8 p.m.ET/7 p.m. CT. WE makes doing good, doable by giving people everywhere the tools and resources to make the world a better place. The WE Day Special is the summation and celebration of all their actions and impacts. It's where people can tune in and find hope, optimism, positivity, inspiration, and ideas on how to make a difference - ideas that might just inspire them to get off the couch, get doing and create big, lasting change. It features a star-studded lineup of chart-topping performers, iconic celebrities and inspiring young Americans. The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft. Learn more at WE.org.

About WE

WE is a family of organizations that make doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good.

WE Charity was founded in 1995 by then 12-year-old Craig Kielburger with a mission to fight child labour. WE has since grown and evolved to address the root cause of child labour—extreme poverty. In the past 24 years, WE's programs have empowered over one million people with clean water, built 1,500 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education.

