WATCH This Before You Share That MLK Jr. Quote Out of Context

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stunning tribute to the legacy of MLK Jr, author and performance poet, J Mase III has released a poem we all need to hear. Aided by a haunting animation from the design team at Creative Devs , that is gorgeous and grotesque, he tells the story of what happens when we reinvent figures like MLK Jr. Part personal testimony, and part chilling allegory for the current political landscape this piece feels vital. An adaptation of his poem The Non-Violent Zombie Apocalypse, originally published in the book White Folks Be Trippin', this poem packs a lot into 1 minute. Check it out on TikTok and Instagram .

The Non-Violent Zombie Apocalypse Photo of J Mase III by Ajamu X

J Mase III is a Black Trans poet, author, filmmaker & educator. As an educator, Mase has worked with community members in the US, UK, and Canada on the needs of LGBTQIA+ folks and racial justice in spaces such as K-12 schools, universities, faith communities, and restricted care facilities. He is author of And Then I Got Fired: One Transqueer's Reflections on Grief, Unemployment & Inappropriate Jokes About Death as well as White Folks Be Trippin': An Ethnography Through Poetry & Prose. He is head writer for the theatrical production Black Bois.

Winner of a Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Non-Fiction and a Creative Capital Award, he is co-director of the forthcoming documentary, the Black Trans Prayer Book and is finishing his latest solo work Is Your God a Violent God? Finding a Theology for Survivors.

Find out more about his work at www.jmaseiii.com

Contact:

Kofi Johnson

7608560568

[email protected]

SOURCE J Mase III