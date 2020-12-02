WATCH THURSDAY: NY Archbishop Dolan, AJC's Rabbi Marans on Holiday Season During Pandemic

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 3, 1:30 PM (ET), His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, leader of Catholic-Jewish relations, and recipient of AJC's Isaiah Award for Exemplary Interreligious Leadership, will join Rabbi Noam Marans, American Jewish Committee (AJC) Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations, for a wide-ranging conversation on the holiday season during a pandemic, the role of religion in healing a divided America, and the threat of rising antisemitism and other forms of hate.

The conversation comes weeks after AJC released its 2020 Antisemitism in America Report, based on surveys of the general and Jewish populations across the United States, and the FBI annual Hate Crimes Statistics Report.

Ahead of the Hanukkah and Christmas holidays, Cardinal Dolan and Rabbi Marans will discuss the physical and spiritual health of faith communities, how the Catholic and Jewish communities are adjusting to the holiday season during the pandemic, and how religion can help in dealing with the coronavirus, especially now as the number of infected people is rising.

Thursday's conversation is part of the popular online American Jewish Committee (AJC) Advocacy Anywhere sessions, first launched in March. AJC Advocacy Anywhere has garnered nearly five million viewers across the United States and around the world.

Tomorrow's program will be the second featuring Cardinal Dolan and Rabbi Marans. In April, ahead of Easter and Passover, they engaged in a Catholic-Jewish Conversation on Faith and Interreligious Cooperation and discussed, among other issues, observing the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Register here to view the live AJC Advocacy Anywhere program with Cardinal Dolan and Rabbi Marans on Thursday, December 3.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

