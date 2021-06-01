Watch XFC 44, YoungGuns 2 Again This Week On FOX Sports 2

DESTIN, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to popular demand, Xtreme Fighting Championships 44 and YoungGuns 2 will re-air this week on FOX Sports 2.

YoungGuns 2 will re-air Wednesday, June 2 at 10:30 pm ET. XFC 44 will re-air Thursday, June 3 at 12:30 am ET.

XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 aired live on FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes on Friday, May 28.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "The action in the Hexagon at XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 lived up to very high expectations, so we're excited to have these events broadcasted again on the FOX family of networks. XFC 45 is going to live up to even higher expectations."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "News of XFC 45 will be coming soon, but in the meantime we're happy to see our two most recent events, XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2, re-aired on FOX Sports 2. We're hungry to deliver a better and more entertaining product to our many broadcast partners every time the Hexagon doors close."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

