Watch Your Step! Asurion Ranks the Clumsiest Cities in America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being clumsy is a trait most Americans can relate to, but even the slightest misstep can mean an early demise for your phone, whether it's crushing your screen or destroying delicate components in water. Based on findings from tech care company Asurion, people from the coast of San Diego to the peaks of Vermont have spilled energy drinks on their phones, dropped their devices in toilets or cracked their screens. That's why Asurion and its subsidiary, tech repair retailer uBreakiFix® by Asurion, dove into their customer data and localized statistics to take a closer look at the cities where trips and slips happen the most.

"Look, accidents happen, even to the most cautious phone owners like myself," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix® by Asurion, which recently announced plans to rebrand to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions in 2022. "There's no reason to be embarrassed by how, or how frequently, you've broken your phone. Not only does our Clumsiest Cities in America Index show that you're not alone, the rankings themselves provide hints about what could be making you a little more accident-prone with your tech. Regardless of how, when or where clumsy strikes, the tech experts at Asurion are here to help, without judgement."

HOW DO YOU MEASURE CLUMSY?

Identifying clumsiness and where it's most prevalent meant taking a well-rounded approach. Asurion turned first to metropolitan areas ranked highest for per-capita Asurion protection plan phone breakage claims and phone repairs at its network of uBreakiFix by Asurion stores. The company also went a step further to identify the front lines of misfortune and clumsiness, ranking cities with the most personal injury lawyers and orthopedic surgeons per-capita. Keeping in mind that some people prefer to suffer in silence, Asurion mixed in additional data surrounding the frequency of online searches for phrases like "I think I sprained my ankle" or "how do I get water out of my phone." A year's worth of data was collected, evaluated and analyzed to determine the "Clumsiest Cities in America."

A LOOK AT THE RANKINGS:

So, what did we learn? Over half of the Clumsiest Cities are located in southern states, with New Orleans taking rank as "the Clumsiest City in America." It was closely followed by Raleigh, NC and Jacksonville, FL, as two and three respectively. Other cities also featured in the top ten list included Richmond, VA; Atlanta; Charlotte, NC; Birmingham, AL; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, MI and Tampa, FL.

On the flip side of the spectrum, San Francisco is home to some of the most "graceful" residents in America. It came as no surprise that a city so known for its tech innovation is the very best when it comes to calculated footsteps and handling their phones with care. Other big cities, Chicago and New York, also ranked as the second and third most graceful cities.

Top 10 Clumsiest Cities

Top 10 Most Graceful Cities City Rank

City Rank New Orleans, LA 1

San Francisco, CA 52 Raleigh, NC 2

Chicago, IL 51 Jacksonville, FL 3

New York, NY 50 Richmond, VA 4

Seattle, WA 49 Atlanta, GA 5

Tulsa, OK 48 Charlotte, NC 6

Dallas, TX 47 Birmingham, AL 7

Los Angeles, CA 46 Cincinnati, OH 8

Riverside, CA 45 Grand Rapids, MI 9

Baltimore, MD 44 Tampa, FL 10

Detroit, MI 43

The "Clumsiest Cities in America Index" was calculated by leveraging anonymous data collected over a 12-month period ending June 30, 2021 by tech care company Asurion, including tech repair retailer uBreakiFix by Asurion. And once they got their hands on it, the data nerds at Asurion couldn't stop at just ranking the clumsiest cities. They wanted to figure out why some cities were so much clumsier than others. We may never know for sure why a New Orleanian is far more likely to break their tech than a San Franciscan (although we have our suspicions), but we do have some ideas:

Watch the Weather: Water and electronics just don't mix. That's probably why we see cities with more than 100 days of rain per year like Raleigh , New Orleans and Grand Rapids making our top ten list. Unless your tech has an itty-bitty umbrella, best to keep it stashed away until the sun comes out.

Water and electronics just don't mix. That's probably why we see cities with more than 100 days of rain per year like , and making our top ten list. Unless your tech has an itty-bitty umbrella, best to keep it stashed away until the sun comes out. Perspiration May Be Problematic: Our top ten clumsiest cities are about ten percent more hot and humid than the average city in our study. Could it be that slippery hands = shattered devices?

Our top ten clumsiest cities are about ten percent more hot and humid than the average city in our study. Could it be that slippery hands = shattered devices? Revelry is Ruinous: It's all fun and games until someone's phone screen is smashed. And speaking of smashed, our data team found that over half of our top ten clumsiest cities are home to SEC football teams (and their legendary tailgating), 40 percent of our cities are traditional Spring Break cities, and some 60 percent of the cities have legalized marijuana to some extent.

