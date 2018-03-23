WatchBox and Revolution Media Enter into a Global Content and Commerce Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the global e-commerce platform for the buying, selling and trading of pre-owned watches, announces a global content and commerce partnership with Revolution Media, the publisher of Revolution Magazine, in a venture to accelerate the global demand for pre-owned watches. The partnership aligns Revolution Magazine's premium watch industry editorial coverage with WatchBox's global e-commerce platform to allow readers immediate access to purchase watches featured on Revolution.Watch or through their mobile app. Readers can also sell or trade their existing watches through Revolution's website or app.

"We strongly believe the future belongs to the merger between entertainment, education and commerce," said Wei Koh, Revolution co-founder. "Most importantly, we want to bring to the pre-owned watch world a level of editorial integrity and journalistic excellence that never existed before. We're here to empower our readers with knowledge, so they can make the informed decision to buy or not buy the watches we've curated with passion and care."

First published in 2005, Revolution Magazine set a new standard for timepiece journalism, educating and entertaining the reader with in-depth coverage of timepieces and the watchmaking industry, framed within contemporary and classical culture that makes horology personal and engaging. The magazine has since spawned more than a dozen international editions. Revolution is the top timepiece publication in the world and a respected point of reference for watch aficionados and industry professionals.

"Our partner WatchBox is backed by two of the watch industry's most legendary innovators, Danny Govberg and Liam Wee Tay," Wei continues. "We're cherry-picking the very best timepieces from an inventory valued over USD 60 million. That is huge, dwarfing the inventory of even some of the biggest first-hand watch dealers in the world."

All watches are 100-percent guaranteed to be authentic and backed by WatchBox's game-changing 15-month full warranty.

"We are committed to elevating the pre-owned watch perception and experience worldwide, offering collectors an efficient digital marketplace, real time pricing data on their collections, and high-touch client initiatives anywhere in the world," said Liam Wee Tay, WatchBox Chairman. "Our footprint and unmatched industry experience in the U.S. and Asian markets heighten our ability to drive this change and we are excited to be leading this in partnership with Revolution."

Danny Govberg, WatchBox co-founder, adds, "We've been a fan of Revolution Magazine for years, as have been our customers. This new partnership with such a celebrated publication like Revolution further advances the WatchBox mission of seamlessly integrating into the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the global watch enthusiast."

ABOUT REVOLUTION MEDIA

Revolution Media is the publisher of the Revolution magazine, the world's leading timepiece publication, with more than a dozen international editions worldwide. It also publishes The Rake, the definitive men's journal of classical elegance.

ABOUT WATCHBOX

WatchBox is the world's leading ecommerce platform for the buying, selling and trading of pre-owned luxury timepieces. Fueled by technology, innovation and an unmatched global experience in the high-end watch market, WatchBox offers an unrivaled selection of pre-owned luxury timepieces, including exclusive, hard-to-source and limited production models by leading watchmakers. Trust, pricing transparency and authentication are central tenets to WatchBox's platform, with each timepiece thoroughly evaluated by the company's in-house master watchmakers.

