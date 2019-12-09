Watcher Entertainment Launching January 2020 With Former Buzzfeed Talent At The Helm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators and hosts of Buzzfeed's top-grossing shows "Worth It, "Unsolved," and "Ruining History," have branched off to launch Watcher Entertainment, a new production studio focused on creating television-caliber, unscripted series in the digital space. Launching January 10, 2020, on YouTube (Youtube.com/Watcher), Watcher Entertainment will deliver seven new series, as well as a weekly interactive talk show to millions of fans.

"Over the past several years, the three of us were able to create content that we're passionate about with a wonderful partner, Buzzfeed, but we all felt that it was time to create something that we own," said Ryan Bergara, Co-Founder, Watcher Entertainment. "The launch of Watcher Entertainment will allow us to explore our independence and build a production studio that opens us up to a whole new world of creative possibilities with new topics and themes."

Founded by Bergara (Executive Producer, Creator, and Host of Buzzfeed's "Unsolved"), Steven Lim (Executive Producer, Creator, and Host of Buzzfeed's "Worth It"), and Shane Madej (Executive Producer, Creator, and Host of Buzzfeed's "Ruining History"), Watcher Entertainment represents the new wave of digital content production led by the creators themselves. Due to the success of their Buzzfeed video content, the founders were empowered to build their own brand and take ownership of production with Watcher Entertainment.

Among the three of them, Lim, Bergara, and Madej have generated a combined two billion views on their Buzzfeed content, totaling 15 billion minutes watched. Their ratings are on par with hit cable television series, with "Worth It" and "Unsolved" already streaming on Hulu and Amazon. Watcher Entertainment will launch with multiple new, high-quality, unscripted shows focused on topics such as food, travel, and horror, among others.

Commenting on the launch of Watcher Entertainment, Lim said, "We can't wait to unveil what we've been working on and to connect with the Watcher community." Added Madej, "Our goal is to provide a really well-rounded entertainment experience that speaks to new and existing fans alike."

Popular consumer brands and some of the industry's leading entrepreneurs have also gotten behind this creator-led production movement. Neuro , Boba Guys , and Steve Chen (Co-Founder of YouTube) represent Watcher Entertainment's key investors, with Neuro and Boba Guys planning to advertise alongside the studio's new content.

Watcher Entertainment is a production studio that is focused on creating television-caliber, unscripted series in the digital space. Founded by Ryan Bergara, Steven Lim, and Shane Madej, Watcher Entertainment is creator-led, ensuring that quality and relatability are always top priority.

