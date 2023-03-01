Watches and Clocks Global Market Report 2023: Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Watches and Clocks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Watches and Clocks estimated at US$60.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Quartz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$52.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Watches and Clocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial

Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell

Global Watches and Clocks Market: Prospects and Outlook

Luxury Watches and Smartwatches Support Growth of Watches Market

Global Swiss Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value and Unit Sales by Material for 2019

While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth

Prevailing Economic Conditions Impact Watches and Clocks Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021

Leading Exporters of Swiss Watches Worldwide Ranked by Export Volume in Units for 2019

Leading Watch Importing Nations Worldwide: Ranked by Import Value in US$ Billion for the Year 2019

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession

Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace

Top Global Watch Brands

Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

Smartwatches: Apple Continues to Lead the Market

Global Smartwatch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Company for 2019

Sports & Fitness Watches Market

Global Sports Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies for 2019

Global Swim Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies Brand for 2019

Social Media Evolves into Core Business Tool for Vendors

Watch Brands Expand Presence into Online Retail Channel

Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer

Collaborations on the Rise

Recent Market Activity

Watches and Clocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market

Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

Luxury Goods Market: An Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watch Sales

Luxury Goods Sales Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market

Global Smartwatches Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell

A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches

While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches Market Gradually Gains Momentum

Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Rising Importance of Health & Fitness

Global Sports Watches Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Popular GPS-based Sports Watches

Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential

Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking

Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs

Growing Appeal of Colors

Blue: Bridging Traditional with Modern

Green Draws Color Experimentation

Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade

Versatility: An Important Feature

Timepieces Become Gender Neutral

Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion

Small Watches Make a Comeback

Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise

Sustainability Gains Importance

Classic Three-Hand Watches

Watches with Dazzling Gems

Issues & Challenges

Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry

Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying

Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market

Design Innovations in Watches: A Review of Latest Trends

Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking

An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times

Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga

Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches

Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:

