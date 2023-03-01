Watches and Clocks Global Market Report 2023: Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

Mar 01, 2023, 06:00 ET
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Watches and Clocks estimated at US$60.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Quartz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$52.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Watches and Clocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial
- Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell
- Global Watches and Clocks Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Luxury Watches and Smartwatches Support Growth of Watches Market
- Global Swiss Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value and Unit Sales by Material for 2019
- While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth
- Prevailing Economic Conditions Impact Watches and Clocks Market Dynamics
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021
- Leading Exporters of Swiss Watches Worldwide Ranked by Export Volume in Units for 2019
- Leading Watch Importing Nations Worldwide: Ranked by Import Value in US$ Billion for the Year 2019
- Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession
- Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis
- Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers
- Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace
- Top Global Watch Brands
- Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain
- Smartwatches: Apple Continues to Lead the Market
- Global Smartwatch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments by Company for 2019
- Sports & Fitness Watches Market
- Global Sports Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies for 2019
- Global Swim Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Companies Brand for 2019
- Social Media Evolves into Core Business Tool for Vendors
- Watch Brands Expand Presence into Online Retail Channel
- Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer
- Collaborations on the Rise
- Recent Market Activity
- Watches and Clocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market
- Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
- Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category
- Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market
- Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide
- Luxury Goods Market: An Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watch Sales
- Luxury Goods Sales Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts
- Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market
- Global Smartwatches Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell
- A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches
- While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches Market Gradually Gains Momentum
- Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Rising Importance of Health & Fitness
- Global Sports Watches Market: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Popular GPS-based Sports Watches
- Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential
- Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking
- Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs
- Growing Appeal of Colors
- Blue: Bridging Traditional with Modern
- Green Draws Color Experimentation
- Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade
- Versatility: An Important Feature
- Timepieces Become Gender Neutral
- Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion
- Small Watches Make a Comeback
- Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise
- Sustainability Gains Importance
- Classic Three-Hand Watches
- Watches with Dazzling Gems
- Issues & Challenges
- Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry
- Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying
- Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market
- Design Innovations in Watches: A Review of Latest Trends
- Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking
- An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times
- Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga
- Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches
- Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs
A selection of companies mentioned in this report include:
- Apple, Inc.
- Audemars Piguet Holding SA
- Breitling SA
- Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
- Chelsea Clock Company
- Chopard
- Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
- Bulova Corporation
- Frederique Constant S.A.
- Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Cartier International SNC
- Montblanc-Simplo GmbH
- Fossil Group, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Google, Inc.
- Hermes International S.A.
- Howard Miller
- Kering
- Gucci Group
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA
- Bulgari S.p.A.
- TAG Heuer International SA
- Movado Group, Inc.
- Patek Philippe SA
- Rhythm Watch Co., Ltd.
- Rolex SA
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Seiko Holdings Corporation
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Omega
- Tissot SA
- Timex Group USA, Inc.
- Timex Group India Ltd.
- Titan Industries Ltd.
- Uhrenfabrik Junghans GmbH & CO.KG
Share this article