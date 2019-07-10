Watches Market Size Worth $117.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global watches market size is expected to reach USD 117.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Rising importance of smart watches as a key wearable device that provides exceptional functionality to paired up with Bluetooth and near field characteristics (NFC) is expected to prompt the product's consumption among the buyers. Furthermore, growing popularity of weight management among sports enthusiasts and gym professionals as a result of increasing concerns over heart diseases and obesity is expected to fuel the demand for smart watches for body activity monitoring.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for more than 30.0% share of the overall revenue in the year 2018

The fitness product segment generated a revenue of more than USD 10.0 billion in 2018

By operation, quartz accounted for 70.8% share of the overall revenue in 2018

Online channel is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2019 to 2025

Key manufacturers in watches market include Rolex SA, Oakley , Inc.; Omega SA; Apple Inc.; Patek Philippe SA; and Titan Company Limited. Product launches are expected to remain a critical success factor over the next few years

In March 2018 , Citizen launched two new products from CAMPANOLA with product name NZ0000-15F and AH7060-53F featuring traditional Japanese "Urushi" lacquerware dial created by master artisans.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Watches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Smart, Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online), By Operation, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/watches-market

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2025. Improvement in economic indicators including increasing disposable income and urbanization in the countries including China, India, and Malaysia is projected to upscale the requirement of watches. Furthermore, increasing number of supermarkets in these countries in light of favorable government policies for promoting investments in the manufacturing and retail sectors on a domestic level is expected to ensure the product's access in the near future.

The industry is growing rapidly as the vast features offered by these products is attracting more customers. Features including GPS, distance tracker, health tracker, speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity are giving smart watches an upper hand in terms of preference among the customers. The majority of watches are available in the form of quartz product types. In October 2017, Tag Heuer announced its partnership with Enjoy, a startup company by Ron Johnson that specializes in custom tailored and home delivery watches called Personal Atelier.

Grand View Research has segmented the global watches market on the basis of product, operation, distribution channel, and region:

Watches Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Smart



Fitness



Luxury

Watches Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Quartz



Mechanical

Watches Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Hypermarket/Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Online

Watches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA



South Africa

