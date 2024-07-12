Watchinu Brings Award-Winning Nickelodeon Smartwatch for Kids to the US

Following its hugely successful launch in the UK last summer, the NickWatch makes its American debut during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday, July 13

Safety and fun come together with this innovative device, which includes an array of games and experiences from hit franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, along with renowned safety features for caregivers, such as live GPS tracking.

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NickWatch, the smartwatch with renowned safety features for children and made by Watchinu under license agreement with Nickelodeon, is making its way to the US this summer. After gaining wide popularity across the UK last August and receiving the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design earlier this year, the device will be available nationally on Walmart.com beginning this Saturday, July 13 and in Walmart stores in October. From the team at Watchinu, the watch makes its official American debut in a 30-second ad slot that will air during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday.

Designed for kids ages 5-10 and retailing at $119 USD, the NickWatch offers an array of content and features inspired by Nickelodeon's iconic characters, including motion-based games, experiences and role-play activities. Users can run through the sewer tunnels with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, learn Morse code with Lincoln Loud and practice balance with SpongeBob SquarePants.

The NickWatch also empowers independence in children without compromising safety. The subscription-based companion NickWatch app for parents allows them to safeguard children's budding freedom with location tracking and communication tools. You can also create a geo-fence around frequented locations like school or a friend's house and receive a notification when the child has left the area. Caregivers can message and call the user account on the watch, mute the device during school hours and choose who communicates with their child. Internet and regular social media platforms cannot be accessed through the watch. A complete list of safety features can be found HERE.

"NickWatch is a true disruptor in the wearable tech category for kids, combining world-class Nickelodeon content with unrivaled parental controls and features," said Udi Miron, CEO at Watchinu. "We are bringing to market a smartwatch that is not only fun and enriching, but will grow with the children who wear them for years to come."

The NickWatch will be available on Walmart.com beginning Saturday, July 13. New games will be released every few months, along with new stickers and watch face designs, sound effects, musical instruments, voice filters and more.

NickWatch Specs

Plug and Play

Embedded IOT SIM - zero hassle for the users or the parents

36 hour battery time (vs. the typical 16 hours)

Works Everywhere

The NickWatch automatically connects to an available network, including roaming abroad without any extra cost.

NickWatch App

The use of the NickWatch features requires a subscription, with tiers running between $7.95/USD for a yearly subscription (term commitment) to $12.95/USD month (no commitment).

Features include:

Communication via two-way chat and calls

Live GPS Tracking via the NickWatch app

Nickelodeon-based games and activities

Regular content updates to games and functionality

NickWatch comes with two straps (one simple strap and one strap featuring famous Nickelodeon characters) and the Connect-O-Cable (USB charger) in the box.

Additional accessories will also be available at a later date, including headphones, new strap designs with fan favorite characters and a night-light charger.

About WatchinU

WatchinU is an Israeli technology startup company that focuses on developing experiences, hardware and software solutions in the fields of wearable devices and IoT. The NickWatch is the company's first product, in its smart watch line. WatchinU was founded by two companies, Trackimo and Beta. Trackimo is a world leading company in the development of IoT solutions, specializing in devices and cloud platforms of SIM management and tracking technologies, as well as wearable accessories. Beta is an innovation incubator, and is backed by Paramount Global. It specializes in entertainment and tech for children.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

