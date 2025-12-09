WatchMeGrow Appoints PB&J TV Founder Bobby Franzo as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition strengthens company's position as the category leader in early education technology and AI-powered safety solutions

SEATTLE and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchMeGrow ("WMG" or the "Company"), the leading AI-powered SaaS platform providing video and business intelligence analytics to the childhood education, youth enrichment and petcare verticals announced today the appointment of Bobby Franzo, formerly COO of WMG and Founder of PB&J TV, as Chief Executive Officer. Franzo succeeds longtime CEO John Lewison, who will transition to the role of Board Member and Advisor. John will continue to be involved in shaping the company's long-term strategy and business development.

Mr. Franzo joins WatchMeGrow after more than a decade as Founder and CEO of PB&J TV, one of the most trusted video SaaS platforms in the early education, youth enrichment and pet care sectors. Under his leadership, PB&J TV grew from a startup into a national provider known for reliability, customer service, and operational excellence. In 2022, Mr. Franzo and his team led PB&J TV to Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies. Following PB&J TV's strategic combination with WatchMeGrow early in 2025, Mr. Franzo was appointed COO of the combined company and has played a key role in unifying our strategy, teams, technology, and product roadmaps.

"Bobby is a proven technology entrepreneur and his experience aligns perfectly to lead WatchMeGrow in its next chapter of accelerated adoption and expansion with the Company's innovative new AI solutions," said David Schaible, Board Member of WatchMeGrow. "His leadership, operational experience, and customer-centric focus make him the perfect executive to lead WatchMeGrow."

Mr. Franzo brings a proven track record of scaling technology-enabled SaaS platforms and delivering mission-critical solutions that support educators, families, and multi-site early learning, youth enrichment and pet care operators. At PB&J TV, he oversaw major advancements in streaming infrastructure, national deployment capabilities, and multi-location enterprise support.

"I am honored to lead WatchMeGrow at this pivotal moment," said Mr. Franzo. "This Company has set the standard for trust, safety, and connection in early education and is expanding into enrichment and pet care verticals. With the combined strengths of WatchMeGrow and PB&J TV, and with new AI-powered features coming online, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver even greater value to schools, families, and operators. I look forward to building on the strong foundation John created and partnering with our talented team on what's ahead."

Lewison, who joined WatchMeGrow at its earliest stage in 1998, has guided its growth to over 4,500 customer locations today, and will remain actively involved as an advisor to the executive team and member of the Board of Directors.

"Bobby has the ideal mix of founder mindset, operational rigor, and customer focus," said Lewison. "He understands what schools, enrichment centers and pet care operators need today and where those industries could benefit operationally from adopting technology platforms like WatchMeGrow. I'm excited to support him and the leadership team as they take the company into its next chapter."

The appointment comes at a time of accelerated innovation for WatchMeGrow, including the rollout of its new AI-powered Smart Observation Suite feature set and expanded enterprise capabilities for large early education organizations, youth enrichment centers and pet care operators.

About WatchMeGrow

WatchMeGrow (www.watchmegrow.com) is a leading SaaS technology company providing security, compliance, business intelligence, analytics and secure video software to education, student enrichment, pet care and other enterprise sectors. WMG's software provides a secure SaaS platform including modules for safety, compliance, business intelligence/analytics, secure video and real-time monitoring. When WMG was founded, the software platform initially provided early childhood education operators with a software suite for secure video and business intelligence. WMG has expanded its offerings over time to include additional safety, compliance, and analytics tools utilizing AI to focus on school safety and transparency. Today, early childhood education operators utilize WMG's platform to optimize learning environments. WMG's core focus is on the education market and has also recently expanded its platform to provide similar services for the student enrichment operators, pet care and other enterprise sectors. WMG has partnered with and provides services to nearly 4,500 locations across the United States.

For more information, visit www.watchmegrow.com.

About Spire Capital

Founded in 2000, Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com) is a private equity firm focused on lead and control investments in middle market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, education, and communications sectors. Spire Capital leads buyout investments in its areas of expertise and believes its deep industry experience and network of relationships are invaluable in helping its portfolio companies grow and create value.

