WatchRx and Ravkoo Partner to Improve Medication Adherence and Patient Health with Digital Health Platform

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchRx and Ravkoo™, the company that is revolutionizing the pharmacy industry with its advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, announced today that they are partnering to improve patient care with smart wearable solutions. This partnership will help patients improve medication adherence and follow healthier lifestyles.

Chronic disease is the leading contributor to America's $3.8 trillion annual healthcare cost. 60% of American adults suffer from some chronic disease while 40% suffer from more than one condition.1 Missed medications result in 125,000 annual deaths in the US2. The issue is very pronounced among the rapidly growing senior population, where nearly 69% of hospital readmissions are due to medication non-adherence.3

The two companies are coming together to significantly improve medication adherence through the use of WatchRx technology and Ravkoo's consumer friendly business model and industry reach.

"Ravkoo is building an industry-leading digital pharmacy platform to deliver personalized care services to our customers," said Alpesh Patel, Founder and CEO of Ravkoo. "WatchRx is the most promising chronic care solution on the market. This partnership is a critical piece of our data-driven digital pharmacy platform and will drive better outcomes, improve lives, and lower costs."

This partnership will leverage WatchRx's remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) capabilities and Ravkoo's digital pharmacy platform to:

Improve medication adherence

Deliver personalized healthcare at home

Increase patient and caregiver engagement

Drive positive behavioral and lifestyle changes

"WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver quality care," said Jayanthi Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of WatchRx. "We are thrilled to join hands with Ravkoo to help them address medication adherence among their 2 million+ customers. With our senior-friendly solution, Ravkoo customers will be able to connect wearables and medical devices as well as access personalized resources and guidance to manage their health. Our data analytics, automation, and patient-first capabilities are critical to addressing medication adherence."

The WatchRx solution is available as part of Ravkoo's digital health management platform.

About Ravkoo

Ravkoo™ is a digital software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment, with over 400 distribution centers nationwide in over 110 major cities, providing free, same-day or next-day prescription delivery to patients' doorsteps. At Ravkoo, we strive to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultation, and affordability. Ravkoo is fulfilling its mission by offering a SaaS platform that links doctors, pharmacists, and patients.

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver quality care to seniors and peace of mind to caregivers. Our solution stack includes a senior-friendly smartwatch, remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management, and health & wellness coaching. Hospitals, healthcare providers, and pharmacies can use our solution to virtually monitor their patients and provide affordable quality care, right at home. They can use our predictive analytics, visual medication reminders, and voice, video, text communication capabilities to deliver personalized coaching to improve patient outcomes while reducing physician burnout and increasing revenues.

