Water = Life, But Shortages Are Increasing Worldwide

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no life on earth without water. Period.

Professor Tom Meixner knew that and sought the best practices for preparing the next generation of students to steward the precious resource of water for the future. Colleagues in the renowned University of Arizona Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences developed a program to more quickly train a new generation of hydrogeologists in not only the science of water, but also the on-site realities of addressing water shortages. A key element in this was the creation of the 1-Year MS in Hydrogeology degree.

Professor Meixner was an educator, researcher, and leader in his field

until he was murdered on campus by a former student in October 2022.

The program began under the leadership of Paul 'Ty' Ferre, Distinguished Professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Now in its inaugural year, the 1-Year MS in Hydrogeology has a full cohort of students from around the world. And next year's cohort is filling quickly with just a few spaces available, acknowledgment of the importance of and interest in this approach to educating more hydrogeologists, a specialty that offers graduates job opportunities that often boast starting salaries above $90,000.

But Dr. Ferre is soon to retire, and additional funding is needed to support a new professor to handle not only general teaching assignments but also serve as the 1-Year MS in Hydrogeology program coordinating professor.

To secure the added funding, Dr. Meixner's former colleagues along with area hydrology professionals and others have created the Meixner Foundation ( www.MeixnerFoundation.org ). The volunteers on the board are doing this in memory of Professor Meixner – and in acknowledgement of the critical importance of this program at the University of Arizona.

The problem: Key challenges face our water supply - how to ensure that we have enough water when and where we need it, and how to protect the quality of our water reserves. For centuries people have recognized the value of water stored underground, protected from evaporation and from chemical and biological contamination. This water will provide a healthy supply long after our rivers run dry. As the demands for and threats to groundwater increase, we need to train the next generation of scientists who can bring together knowledge of geology, physics, chemistry, and computer science to understand and manage groundwater.

About the program: The 1-Year MS in Hydrogeology at the University of Arizona ( www.has.arizona.edu/one-year-master-science-hydrogeology ) has been designed to train hydrogeologists to tackle these challenges. The Meixner Foundation was formed to establish a salary stipend endowment in Professor Meixner's name (www. https://meixnerfoundation.org/how-to-contribute/) that will help attract and retain future 1-Year MS in Hydrogeology program coordinators. The program, housed in the world-leading Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences (HAS), has been entirely redesigned around student learning. Students work as a close-knit cadre through integrated, rigorous courses in physical hydrogeology, chemical hydrogeology, analysis tools, measurement methods and communications. They put their learning into practice on real-world program-wide projects. They also complete individual scientific investigations that lead them through the stages of proposal, design, management, completion, and communication of original research. If you have an undergraduate degree in any science or engineering discipline and you are interested in pursuing a career path that deals with one of the most crucial elements of our natural world and human society, consider joining this intensive one-year program.

