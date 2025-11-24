Water Accident Lawyers Establishes National Firm Dedicated to Water-Related Injury & Wrongful Death Litigation

A new nationwide law firm led by Board-Certified Civil Trial Attorney Robert B. Baker, B.C.S., Esq. focuses exclusively on catastrophic water-related accidents. Backed by more than $400 million recovered and landmark verdicts, the firm brings unmatched trial experience to victims across the United States.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Accident Lawyers, a new national personal injury and civil trial firm, has been established to represent victims of water-related injuries and wrongful death across the United States. The firm is led by Robert B. Baker, B.C.S., Esq., a Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer and proven trial attorney with more than 35 years of experience litigating catastrophic water-related cases, including record-setting drowning, boating, maritime, and personal watercraft defect claims.

Baker's career includes more than $400 million in recoveries and significant victories against yacht and watercraft manufacturers, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, and municipal entities. He is widely recognized for securing the largest personal watercraft defect verdict in U.S. history, as well as for achieving high-stakes results that have influenced safety standards, product design, and consumer protections nationwide.

The founding of Water Accident Lawyers reflects Baker's long-held belief that water-related injury litigation demands a degree of specialization not typically offered by traditional personal injury firms.

As Baker explained:

"Water-related accidents are catastrophic, often preventable, and uniquely complex. I founded this firm to give victims access to the focused, trial-tested representation these cases demand, and to provide answers, accountability, and justice for families navigating tragic and life-changing circumstances."

Each year, the United States reports thousands of drownings, boating collisions, and maritime injuries, along with incidents aboard cruise ships, in hotel pools, at water parks, and involving recreational watercraft. Because these cases often intersect with maritime law, product liability, federal safety standards, and premises liability, specialized experience is critical. Water Accident Lawyers was created to meet that need.

The firm will handle cases nationwide from offices in Florida, Texas, Utah, California, and New York, and represent clients in all types of water-related accident litigation, including:

Drowning cases (pool, hot tub, hotel, resort, lake, beach, ocean)

Boat crashes and personal watercraft/jet ski collisions

Defective boats, watercraft, and marine equipment

Cruise ship injuries and maritime claims

Water park, resort, and recreational facility accidents

Diving, SCUBA, and lake-related injuries

A Proven Litigator at the Helm

Baker's results include industry-changing verdicts and complex claims that prevailed against some of the world's largest corporations. Notable victories include:

$39,000,000 – Archer/Perez v. Yamaha Motor Corp. Record-setting WaveRunner defect verdict that led to industry-wide design changes.

Record-setting WaveRunner defect verdict that led to industry-wide design changes. $7,000,000 – Confidential v. Days Inn . Recovery in the drowning death of a minor due to unsafe pool access and negligent security.

. Recovery in the drowning death of a minor due to unsafe pool access and negligent security. $7,000,000 – Lewis v. NCL Cruise Lines . Wrongful death recovery from a boiler explosion aboard a cruise vessel.

. Wrongful death recovery from a boiler explosion aboard a cruise vessel. $6,000,000 – Strasnik v. Broken Sound. Fatal hot-tub drowning caused by dangerously elevated water temperatures.

He is also known for his appellate work, including a landmark Florida Supreme Court victory in Lamz v. Geico, which reshaped uninsured/underinsured motorist law. In personal watercraft defect litigation, he remains undefeated at trial, with multiple wins against Yamaha and Bombardier.

Water Accident Lawyers is positioned to serve as a national leader in water-related injury litigation, combining specialized experience, proven results, and a commitment to hands-on, client-focused advocacy.

For more information about the firm, visit: www.wateraccidentlawyers.com.

